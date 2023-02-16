More police on the streets and specialised task teams, this is government’s plan to fight gun violence in SA

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said measures are being taken to strengthen SAPS and prevent crime. Picture: GCIS

Durban - The country's fight against crime is expected to be bolstered by an increase in police officers as well as specialised units.

Speaking following a Cabinet meeting this week, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said measures are being taken to strengthen SAPS and prevent crime.

"This includes putting more police on the streets and setting up specialised teams that will focus on specific types of crime. South Africa will also use data-driven methods in a more sophisticated way to identify and target crime hotspots," he said.

"The SAPS is intensifying operations to detect and remove illegal firearms and ammunition from the hands of criminals. The police have in the past 12 months permanently removed 65 519 firearms from circulation," Gungubele added.

According to Gun Free SA, 30 people are murdered with guns in South Africa every day, while nearly 10 000 firearms are reported lost or stolen per year.

The organisation wants government to act decisively to prevent gun massacres.

"A gun massacre cannot happen without guns. The increasing flood of guns and ammunition into our society mean more gun violence, including gun massacres," said GFSA director, Adèle Kirsten.

Kirsten said reports dribble in that SAPS has recovered a gun at a random roadblock here, and another gun at a stop and search there.

"This isn’t enough. To deal with the scale of the problem right now requires a clear strategy, good intelligence and the focus has to shift from not only arresting the criminals, but to also recovering and destroying the guns to stop them being used again and again, as well as to stopping guns leaking into criminal hands in the first place," she said.

IOL