Gauteng-bound eSwatini taxi passenger on crutches nabbed with dagga worth R28K

Pretoria – Mpumalanga police nabbed an elderly man from eSwatini travelling by taxi from Magudu to Malelane with three plastic bags of dagga worth about R28 000.

Provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said police in Tonga were conducting a stop and search operation when they stopped a taxi in which the 61-year-old was travelling.

“Police who were busy with stop and searches duties opened a bag with three black plastic bags containing compressed dagga estimated at about R28 000 in street value.

“The elderly man confirmed that the bag belonged to him and he was en route to Daveyton in Gauteng,” said Mohlala.

Mohlala said the man was arrested for dealing in dagga and for contravention of the Immigration Act after it was discovered that he was not in possession of legal documents to be in South Africa.

“Hence the investigators are working in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs on this matter.”

The man is expected to appear in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela welcomed the vigilance displayed by the SAPS and said age was not a factor if a crime was committed.

“One has to face the full might of the law without fear or favour,” she said.

