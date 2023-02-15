Suspect nabbed after he’s found driving a hijacked courier van with goods inside

A courier van hijacked in Komati in Blinkpan, was recovered the same day after the police spotted the suspect driving the vehicle in Clewer, Mpumalanga. Photo:Supplied

Pretoria – A courier van hijacked in Komati in Blinkpan, was recovered on the same day after the police spotted the suspect driving the vehicle in Clewer, Mpumalanga.

According to the police, they were notified of the hijacking on Tuesday and immediately activated their resources in pursuit of the suspect who was now in another area.

“A white Toyota Avanza with Mpumalanga registration number plates was spotted with one occupant. The car was tactically approached and the occupant cornered. After conducting a search on the vehicle, the team realised that the car was the one that they were looking for as it was reportedly hijacked,” said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Mohlala said the police managed to recover some of the items which were allegedly stolen during the hijacking as well as one pistol of which the suspect produced the licence thereof.

“However, the police are of the view that the suspect could have perhaps used these firearms during the hijacking incident.”

A courier van hijacked at Komati in Blinkpan, was recovered the same day after the police spotted the suspect driving the vehicle in Clewer, Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied

The suspect was arrested and expected to appear at the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

According to Mohlala, they cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the suspect as the investigation continues.

Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela applauded efforts displayed by various stakeholders in recovering the vehicle and arresting the suspect.

IOL