Business community rallies together to bury Durban dad killed in knife attack

Durban - Local businesses have rallied together to assist the family of a man killed in a violent attack in Durban's Sydenham suburb last week.

Clinton Pillay was on his way back from dropping off his child at a nearby school when he was stabbed, allegedly by his brother-in-law.

In video footage of the horrific attack, the suspect is seen confronting Pillay on St. Theresa's Road. Armed with a knife, the accused then stabs him while they continue to argue.

In a second video, believed to have been captured by CCTV footage, Pillay can be seen speaking to the accused, and he falls down on St Theresa's Road while his attacker walks down Mayflower Road. Pillay manages to get up and stumbles a few steps, and collapses again. He is then run over by a car. He was declared dead at the scene.

According to Marese Lawler, various people reached out to help and the funeral will be taken care of by uMhlanga Funerals.

"This amazing person contacted me and has been phenomenal in seeing to this funeral simply out of the goodness of his heart," she shared in a post on Facebook.

Lawler added that other local businesses have also committed to assisting with food, cold drinks and cake.

Pillay’s funeral will take place at the Souls Outreach Church in Sydenham on Thursday.

Police say an arrest has been made and investigations are ongoing.

