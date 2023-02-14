Death toll from Limpopo horror crash climbs to 21

At least 21 people died after the bus they were travelling crashed into a cash-in-transit truck and veered off the roadway. Police are investigating further.

The death toll from Tuesday’s horrific bus crash has risen to 21.

Earlier, IOL reported that several people were killed when a bus crashed into a cash-in-transit truck on the N1- 29 Mashovhela, towards Musina in Vhembe District.

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, said 19 people died at the scene while two more passed away in hospital.

Radzilani spent much of the day visiting injured passengers in hospital.

At least 21 people died after the bus they were travelling on crashed into a cash-in-transit truck and veered off the roadway. Police are investigating further. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety

She said she would endeavour to ensure that her department expedites the conclusion of the accident report so that the victims can make claims with the Road Accident Fund.

“I want to express my gratitude for the speedy response of law-enforcement and emergency services, and the dedication of health practitioners who are tending to the injured passengers,” she said.

The accident involved a bus that was transporting passengers from Makhado Town to areas around Ndzhelele, Siloam and Tshikombani, in the Vhembe District.

According to reports, a truck that was overtaking another vehicle lost control and collided with the bus. The bus fell over a bridge, and 19 people died on the scene.

Paramedics and rescue personnel were able to retrieve 19 bodies from the crash.

ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell, said most of the fatalities down by the river had been trapped under the bus.

“The exact details surrounding the collision are unknown at this time, however SAPS were on the scene for investigations. Heavy rains had been falling in the area,” he said.

Police teams were also activated to search for any passengers who could have been swept away in the river.

