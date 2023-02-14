Ntokozo Zikhali, 30, has been accused of kidnapping, raping and killing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo before dismembering her body. Picture: Screenshot

Pretoria - Murder accused, Ntuthuko Zikhali appeared briefly before the Benoni Magistrate’s Court for the murder of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, and had his matter postponed for a decision on where the trial will be held.

Zikhali is accused of kidnapping, raping and killing Poo in Wattville, Ekurhuleni, in October 2022.

Parts of her dismembered body were found in two places. Much to her family’s distress, four months later some of her body parts are still missing.

Her family had held off the funeral for weeks, hoping that police would find the missing body parts after her alleged killer refused to co-operate.

However, her family obtained a measure of closure after DNA results confirmed that the body found belonged to Bokgabo.

Speaking to The Star outside court, Irvin Ndlovu, Bokgabo’s father said he had spent a difficult Christmas without his daughter beside him, adding that he wanted the murder accused to rot in jail because of his refusal to reveal where her other body parts were.

“Months later, we are still suffering, and we are not being told anything solid. For us, this is a total waste of time because even today, there was no sitting, and there was no trial. We did not even get to see the suspect.

“We were held in a small room here on the premises, and we were later told that the matter would resume on March 30. It is very heartbreaking for us because we have to now wait more days without getting any closure,” Ndlovu said.

The matter will be back in court on March 30.

IOL