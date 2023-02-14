Joburg - Rapper KO, who was a close friend of the slain musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes Forbes, say has unleashed his lawyers on a social media user who allegedly made damaging statements about him following AKA’s death.

AKA and his friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, were gunned down in a suspected hit on Durban’s popular Florida Road last Friday.

Speaking for the first time about AKA’s death, whom he recorded several hits with over the years such as Run Jozi, KO took to Twitter to warn social media detectives to stop blaming innocent people for the death of AKA for clout.

“Stop playing with innocent people’s names and lives for clout unless you have proven facts and motive! ... We’re all hurting and mourning, but don’t spice up your ‘grief’ and public spats with my name for the sake of trending,” he wrote.

It is believed that KO, whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli, is taking legal action against former music manager Nota Baloyi, who has been making wild and unfounded accusations on social media since the death of AKA.

In paying homage to AKA, KO shared that he had been in studio with AKA just last week, recording a single with AKA.

“Seven days later I can’t believe I’m even here making this post.”

Earlier, social media detectives homed in on AKA’s friend, creative director, DJ and fashion designer Don Design, who was captured on CCTV footage outside the restaurant moments before AKA was shot and killed.

Don Design was the man in the white T-shirt standing closest to the white Hyundai minibus, and according to the social media detectives, his behaviour and hand movements seemed out of place.

As the theory gained traction online, Don Design went to ground and closed his social media accounts.

The theory has gained so much traction online that rapper Da L.E.S, who is friends with both Don Design and AKA, took to social media to defend Don Design.

“Please leave @dondesign alone. He had nothing to do with this. He’s always had Kiernan’s back and side from beginning till end. He’d never do anything to hurt him. He’s been through enough! LEAVE HIM ALONE HE NEEDS TO HEAL! We all do,” wrote Da L.E.S.

While Don Design might be suspect number one to AKA’s legion of fans, the police have cautioned the public against naming anyone as a suspect in AKA and Motsoane’s murders.

