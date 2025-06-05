BRICS+ Series: Iran’s Solar Energy Takeoff

Iran is rapidly emerging as a renewable energy powerhouse, making bold strides in solar energy expansion that signal a transformative shift—not just for the country, but for the broader BRICS+ alliance.

Iran is rapidly emerging as a renewable energy powerhouse, making bold strides in solar energy expansion that signal a transformative shift—not just for the country, but for the broader BRICS+ alliance. In the past Iranian year alone (ending March 2025), Iran added an impressive 600 megawatts (MW) of solar power to its national grid—four times the previous annual average. This surge represents a turning point for both Iran's energy policy and the global South's efforts to build energy resilience and independence.

Government-Led Push with Private Sector Vision

At the heart of this transformation is Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organisation (SATBA), which has launched an ambitious roadmap to install 5,000 MW of renewable capacity. Speaking on state television, SATBA’s deputy head, Alireza Parandeh Motlaq, explained that this push is aimed at addressing rising domestic electricity demands, particularly from households and industry. Although these solar plants are initially government-funded, the long-term plan is to hand them over to the private sector—ushering in a new era of green entrepreneurship.

In a parallel move, private investors are showing keen interest, submitting proposals to develop a staggering 38,000 MW in renewable energy capacity. This level of engagement from Iran’s private sector highlights a crucial shift: renewable energy is no longer just a state project—it’s an economic opportunity.

Smart Policies for a Greener Future

The new energy policy also includes regulatory incentives that reward industrial players for installing on-site renewable sources. Facilities that generate part of their own electricity using solar or other green technologies are now exempt from mandatory power cuts. Households, too, are being brought into the energy revolution. With rooftop solar panels, families can sell surplus electricity back to the government for roughly $0.074 per kilowatt-hour—a smart solution for citizens and the state alike.

Solar Expansion Across Provinces

The momentum is visible on the ground. In a recent milestone, SATBA launched 297 MW of solar projects across five provinces—Golestan, Bushehr, Fars, East Azarbaijan, and Kish Island. The rollout is part of a broader plan to construct 3,000 MW of capacity through modular 3-MW plants spread across 856 sites nationwide. The initial phase, backed by a substantial $96 billion government investment, demonstrates Tehran's commitment to decentralising energy access while strengthening the national grid.

Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi confirmed that a further 500 MW boost is underway under the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian. He assured the public that all new solar installations are on track and will soon begin feeding into Iran’s energy network.

A Strategic Win for BRICS+ Cooperation

This surge in renewable infrastructure is not just a domestic victory—it’s a strategic one for BRICS+. Iran’s expanding green energy sector dovetails with the bloc’s broader agenda to reduce dependence on Western-dominated energy markets and diversify sources of power across the Global South. With climate change intensifying and energy security becoming a critical concern, Iran's success could serve as a blueprint for other BRICS+ nations seeking sustainable growth without sacrificing sovereignty.

Iran’s renewable transformation opens new corridors for intra-bloc trade and technological cooperation. With international sanctions limiting Iran’s access to Western markets, collaboration with fellow BRICS+ members—especially China, Russia, and India—offers vital alternatives for importing components, financing projects, and sharing innovation.

Iran’s pivot to solar power is more than just a domestic policy shift—it is a diplomatic and economic statement. For BRICS+, it’s a beacon of what’s possible when emerging economies take charge of their energy futures. As the sun shines brighter over Iran’s solar fields, the Global South gains a powerful new symbol of self-reliance and shared progress.

Written by:

*Dr Iqbal Survé

Past chairman of the BRICS Business Council and co-chairman of the BRICS Media Forum and the BRNN

*Chloe Maluleke

Associate at BRICS+ Consulting Group

Russian & Middle Eastern Specialist

**The Views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of Independent Media or IOL.

