Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing on Thursday, with both sides agreeing to elevate their bilateral ties to a China-Kenya community with a shared future for the new era.

Noting that the move is a strategic choice for both sides, Xi said that in response to the historical trend and the trend of the times, China is willing to work with Kenya to create an example in the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, and lead the development of China-Africa relations and the forging of solidarity and cooperation among Global South countries.

China and Kenya should continue to firmly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, firmly support each other in exploring development paths that suit their respective national conditions and deepen exchanges of experience in state governance, Xi said.

He called on both sides to enhance regular policy communication, build connectivity at a higher level, promote sustainable trade, explore diversified financial integration, carry forward the friendship forged through generations, and be leaders in advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Xi noted that China's supersized market has always remained open to high-quality Kenyan products and encouraged more capable Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Kenya.