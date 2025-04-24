Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing on Thursday, with both sides agreeing to elevate their bilateral ties to a China-Kenya community with a shared future for the new era.
Noting that the move is a strategic choice for both sides, Xi said that in response to the historical trend and the trend of the times, China is willing to work with Kenya to create an example in the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, and lead the development of China-Africa relations and the forging of solidarity and cooperation among Global South countries.
China and Kenya should continue to firmly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, firmly support each other in exploring development paths that suit their respective national conditions and deepen exchanges of experience in state governance, Xi said.
He called on both sides to enhance regular policy communication, build connectivity at a higher level, promote sustainable trade, explore diversified financial integration, carry forward the friendship forged through generations, and be leaders in advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.
Xi noted that China's supersized market has always remained open to high-quality Kenyan products and encouraged more capable Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Kenya.
As important members of the Global South, China and Kenya should take concrete actions to firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, promote extensive consultation and joint contributions for shared benefit in global governance, and practice true multilateralism, Xi said.
Xi stated that China is willing to work with African countries, including Kenya, to achieve more early results of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to better benefit the African people, and promote high-quality China-Africa cooperation to lead Global South cooperation.
Stressing that there are no winners in tariff and trade wars, Xi said China is willing to work with other countries to address various challenges through solidarity and cooperation, safeguard legitimate rights and interests, uphold international trade rules, and maintain international fairness and justice.
* This article was originally published by CGTN.