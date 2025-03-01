Southern African countries urged to harness technology to boost inter-regional trade

Southern African countries need to leverage technology to unlock the region's digital potential to boost inter-regional trade, Zimbabwean Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona said.

Speaking at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) High-Level Ministerial Round Table Dialogue on Infrastructure in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, Mhona said energy and information and communications technology (ICT) are critical for the region to achieve economic development.

"Digital infrastructure is as vital as physical infrastructure in today's economy. Expanding broadband and regional ICT connectivity is crucial for enhancing trade, communication, and service delivery across the region. Strengthening internet access, investing in fiber optic networks, and improving mobile connectivity will drive economic transformation and ensure digital inclusion," Mhona said.

He added that increased interconnectivity will foster innovation, facilitate e-commerce, and enhance access to critical services such as education and healthcare within the SADC region.

Mhona called for greater cooperation among SADC member states to increase investment in infrastructure development within the region, noting that the current boom in mineral and agricultural exports requires an efficient regional transport network system.

The SADC is a 16-member southern African regional bloc whose members include Angola, Botswana, the Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Xinhua