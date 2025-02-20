DR Congo unrest sparks biggest refugee wave to Burundi in 25 years

Congolese refugees, displaced by ongoing clashes in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, wait to board a bus after being registered by Burundian immigration officers at the Gihanga refugee transit camp in Gihanga on February 17, 2025.

Burundi is dealing with its biggest influx of refugees in 25 years as families flee the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Nations refugee agency said.

Rwandan-backed M23 fighters have made big gains in the eastern DRC, seizing the cities of Goma and Bukavu, prompting warnings to the UN Security Council and stoking fears of a regional conflagration.

The United Nations warned on Wednesday that the M23 "continues to advance towards other strategic areas" in the eastern Congolese provinces of North and South Kivu.

South Kivu's provincial capital Bukavu, home to some one million and bordering Rwanda, is roughly 50 kilometres from Burundi.

"This is the largest number of refugees that Burundi has seen since the beginning of the 2000s," Brigitte Mukanga-Eno, representative for the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Burundi, said on Wednesday.

"Over the past few days and weeks, we have received thousands of people here in Burundi," she told a press conference in Bujumbura, estimating roughly "30,000 people" had crossed.

"People are still pouring in by the thousands every day."

Refugees flee shooting

The Burundian government said Monday that around 10,000 people had crossed the country's western border, fleeing the violence in the DRC.

"I fled with my wife and two children even before the M23 arrived," Kitenge, who preferred to give only one name, told AFP on Wednesday evening.

The 25-year-old motorbike taxi rider said armed groups had "started firing in all directions", leaving the family no option but to run.

"We preferred to flee for our lives," he said.

Another man, Amissi, a 30-year-old teacher who also gave only one name, fled from Kamanyola, near the Burundian border.

Speaking to AFP by telephone, Amissi said Burundian officials had "locked us up" in a stadium near the border.

He said they were "not allowed to go out and get supplies, even if we have money, while they haven't given us anything to eat so far".

Interior minister Martin Niteretse said the government intended to relocate the refugees to eastern Burundi, "in order to guarantee their safety". He added they would be granted refugee status.

Prior to the recent escalation in the conflict, the UNHCR said that Burundi was already hosting roughly 90,000 people -- mainly Congolese -- who had fled previous bouts of violence in the mineral-rich but conflict-stricken eastern DRC.

Some 500 Congolese soldiers and police also arrived in the border town of Gatumba on Wednesday, witnesses and a security source said.

The security source said they were disarmed and searched.

Regional war fear

Bintou Keita, head of the UN's DRC peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO), expressed concern to the UN Security Council over M23's advance, which she said Wednesday is approaching the "the junction of the three borders between the DRC, Rwanda and Burundi."

Huang Xia, the UN Secretary-General's special envoy for the Great Lakes region, told the Security Council on Wednesday that M23 and its allies were continuing their advance towards "other strategic areas" in North and South Kivu, warning "the risk of a regional conflagration is more real than ever".

Since October 2023, Burundi has sent more than 10,000 soldiers to help the Congolese army against the M23 and other armed groups.

Late Wednesday military and official sources said some Burundian troops were staging a "tactical withdrawal", although the army's spokesman denied any retreat.

The fighting in recent weeks has raised fears of a repeat of the Second Congo War, from 1998 to 2003, which drew in multiple African countries and resulted in millions of deaths from violence, disease and starvation.

