African Union Summit addresses conflict, colonialism and reparations

Leaders convened in Addis Ababa for the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) | Reuters/Tiksa Negeri

In a pivotal gathering over the weekend, African leaders convened in Addis Ababa for the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU), where pressing issues such as the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the legacies of colonialism, and the urgent call for reparations took centre stage.

DRC

United Nations secretary-general António Guterres said fighting raging in South Kivu threatens to push the entire region over the precipice.

“Regional escalation must be avoided at all costs,” Guterres said. “There is no military solution. The deadlock must end – the dialogue must begin. And the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected.”

The remains of the 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who were killed in fighting in the eastern DRC late last month were handed over to their families on Thursday evening.

The troops lost their lives at the hands of the M23 as fighting in the Goma region of the DRC’s North Kivu province escalated, leading to the capture of Sake and Goma.

The rebel group fought intensely against the Congolese armed forces, resulting in the deaths of soldiers from 23 to 27 January during the M23’s advance.

Guterres said conclusions of the recent joint East African Community (EAC)-Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit offer a way forward – namely, a path towards a ceasefire, and new momentum for regional efforts based on the Luanda and Nairobi processes.

“Now is the time for swift implementation,” Guterres said. “And you can count on the continued support of the United Nations, including MONUSCO.”

African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said Africa is suffering from the excesses and fragmentations reflected in proxy conflicts, barely veiled support from external powers for the warring parties on the continent, the expansion of terrorism and violent extremism, the continuation of the devastating war in Sudan, in Eastern DRC, the divisions of Libya, whose Reconciliation Charter was adopted (which he welcomes) on Friday.

Reparation

Education, Science, Technology & Innovation (ESTI) commissioner Professor Mohamed Belhocine said in line with the AU theme of the year on “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations”, greater emphasis is put on education at the cornerstone of an equitable healing and repairing process of the long-lasting inequalities and historical repairs.

Belhocine said it requires a better understanding of the past and future socio-cultural and economic environment while leveraging pan-African solidarity, to drive Africa’s sustainable development.

Federal Republic of Ethiopia Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed said: “The theme for this year’s assembly calls on us to heal the scars of historical injustices and overcome lingering trauma that has long hindered our progress.

“The demand for reparations is not about charity or financial aid, it is a call for justice. It seeks to restore the dignity of millions and heal the deep scars of poverty, inequality, and discrimination. It demands an end to the systemic exploitation of our wealth, resources, and opportunities. It also calls for a transformative process that acknowledges past harms and takes bold steps to right the wrongs caused upon societies across the continent.”

“Most importantly, the call for reparations requires not just words, but concrete actions to affirm the equal worth of every human being.”

Colonialism

Guterres said calls to address the legacies of colonialism and slavery are growing louder, as reflected in this year’s theme.

He said the world must never forget that Africa is the victim of two colossal and compounded injustices.

“First, the profound impact of colonialism and the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The roots stretch back centuries and the bitter fruit continues to affect Africans and people of African descent to this day. Decolonisation, in itself, was not a panacea. Political independence did not free countries from structures based on exploitation and decades of economic, social and institutional underinvestment. It is high time for reparatory justice frameworks,” Guterres explained.

“Second, Africa was under colonial domination when today’s multilateral system was created -- and that injustice endures. There is no excuse that Africa still lacks permanent representation in the 21st century… Correcting age-old injustices is essential to address here-and-now challenges.”

Ahmed said to achieve lasting justice, peace, and prosperity, they must rise above the geopolitical tensions and the historical divisions imposed upon them by colonial borders.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) repatriation

At the transfer ceremony and memorial service for the SANDF troops at Swartkop Air Force Base on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “They lost their lives in the name of duty, in pursuit of peace and in the cause of silencing the guns across our beloved continent Africa. They lost their lives in defence of the defenceless.”

Ramaphosa said South Africa reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire, for a cessation of hostilities and for all the warring parties to resume inclusive negotiations.

“Their (soldiers) work in the DRC was not just about maintaining order. It was about building bridges, fostering understanding and creating pathways to lasting peace,” Ramaphosa said.

[email protected]