SANDF names 14 soldiers killed in DRC M23 rebel attack

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has released the names of the fallen heroes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The fallen soldiers’ names are: 1. Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola, Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi, Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe, Corporal Matome Justice Malesa, Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani, Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo, Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo, Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi, Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe, Rifleman Derrick Maluleke, Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele, Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi, Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe, Private Peter Jacobus Strydom.

The soldiers were part of the SANDF contingent deployed to the region as part of both the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo and The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“They displayed extraordinary courage in their confrontation with the M23 rebels who had attacked their base in Sake.

“The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, the Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Maj Gen (ret) Bantu Holomisa and Mr Richard Hlophe, together with the Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya send their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire defence family,” reads the statement in part.

Rebel group M23 announced it had taken over the DRC's eastern city of Goma. To date, scores of people have been killed, including 14 South African Defense Force (SANDF) soldiers. Hundreds more lie in wait for treatment at packed hospitals.

