DRC crisis: Uganda strengthens military position amid M23 advances

Pedestrians and vehicles pass an intersection as residents begin to venture onto the streets in Goma.

The Ugandan army said Friday that its troops stationed in eastern DR Congo would adopt a "forward defensive posture" amid escalating fighting in the region.

"The aim of the measure will be to deter and deny the numerous other negative armed groups operating in eastern DRC from exploiting the situation," the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) said in a statement.

Fighting has dramatically escalated in eastern DRC in recent days, as the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has seized swathes of territory, including the regional capital of Goma.

"Following the worsening security situation in eastern DRC's North Kivu region and surrounding areas in recent weeks ... UPDF will adopt a Forward Defensive Posture in its area of operation until the crisis passes," the Ugandan army said.

Uganda plays a complex role in the region.

It works alongside DRC forces in Operation Shujaa against an Islamist group, the Allied Democratic Forces, that has been linked to the Islamic State group.

But Uganda has also been accused, by UN experts and others, of working against DRC interests by supporting the M23, allowing it to use Ugandan territory as a supply route - accusations that it has strongly denied.

