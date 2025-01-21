Ramaphosa defends his decision to attend Mozambique inauguration

BONGANI HANS

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has justified his decision to attend the inauguration of new Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, whose election was marred by allegations of result rigging and public violence.

The DA, which is in the Government of National Unity with Ramaphosa’s ANC, had criticised Ramaphosa for attending the event in Maputo on January 16.

In response to an inquiry, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Chapo’s inauguration provided an opportunity for the Mozambicans to work together toward peace, democracy and development.

“In that regard, President Ramaphosa is encouraged by President Chapo's stated commitment to engage in dialogue with opposition parties.

“There'll always be a difference in the approaches of those whose role is to criticise compared to those with a responsibility of leading and contributing solutions to situations that may seem intractable,” he said.

It was reported that since the October elections, at least 300 people were killed in Mozambique when Venancio Mondlane, of the opposition Podemos party, clashed with police as they were protesting against the allegedly rigged results. Another opposition party, Remano, also boycotted the inauguration.

Only Ramaphosa, who was accompanied by International Relations and Co-operation Minister Ronald Lamola, and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and Guinea-bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embaló showed up in Maputo while other Southern African Development Community member states were represented by juniors.

DA MP Emma Louise Powell described Ramaphosa’s attendance as undermining South Africa’s role in championing democracy and human rights in the region and called on him to clarify South Africa’s position on Mozambique’s political crisis.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa recognised Mozambique’s strategic position to South Africa’s socio-economic and security interests.

“In that context, the President has the responsibility to ensure the strengthening of bilateral ties, which are important in sustaining political cooperation between South Africa and Moçambique.

“South Africa and Moçambique must work together in enhancing security and defence cooperation, focusing on effectively addressing transnational crimes that undermine national security.

“It is also vital that both countries focus on boosting economic cooperation,” said Magwenya.

He said there was a large scope of economic opportunities that could significantly increase two-way trade and investments.

“Instability in Moçambique impacts South Africa the most,” he said .