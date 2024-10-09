Five African attractions that offer discounts for SADC visitors

The continent offers a diverse range of natural wonders and cultural experiences, including the cool spray of Victoria Falls and the lovely beaches of Zanzibar. Picture: Supplied

Many iconic African sites provide discounts to those living in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), though many travellers are unaware of these savings.

“Many South Africans don’t realise they can enjoy significant discounts at numerous attractions across Africa simply by being SADC residents,” says Antoinette Turner, the general manager at Flight Centre South Africa.

Tourism in Southern Africa is becoming more convenient as a result of increased digitisation, according to research based on the Mastercard Economics Institutes newest Travel Trends 2024.

“The Mastercard Economics Institute found a clear inverse relationship between the price of the destination and the incremental number of days tourists spend while in those destinations. In other words, the cheaper the destination, the longer the stay,” said the report.

Here are five affordable Africa attractions that offer discounted rates for SADC residents:

Kruger National Park, South Africa

Kruger National Park offers low fees to all SADC residents. This massive protected area provides some of the best prospects for Big Five sightings in Africa, as well as a wide range of accommodation alternatives, from basic camping to luxury lodges.

There is something for everyone. There is also a parks vast road network that allows for self-drive safaris, making it a perfect holiday destination for individuals who want to explore at their own speed while saving money.

Table Mountain National Park, South Africa

SADC tourists can enjoy discounted cable car rides to Table Mountain and other park attractions, including Cape Point and Boulders Beach.

The park provides a variety of activities, including hiking, mountain biking, swimming with penguins, and exploring the unique fynbos vegetation of the Cape Floral Kingdom.

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe/Zambia

Victoria Falls, located on the Zimbabwe-Zambia border, is a well-known natural wonder of Africa. This UNESCO World Heritage site provides large savings on entrance prices for SADC tourists, making it more accessible to regional travellers, especially as the attraction is priced in US dollars.

The falls, also known as Mosi-oa-Tunya (The Smoke That Thunders), offer a breathtaking view.

Okavango Delta, Botswana

Botswanas Okavango Delta is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Africa’s top wildlife sites. SADC residents can take advantage of discounted rates offered by lodges and tour companies during off seasons, despite the destination’s high cost.

Visitors can explore the watery wonderland by mokoro (traditional canoe), encountering animals such as elephants, hippos, and several bird species. South Africans may experience a one-of-a-kind ecology, making it a must-do bucket list adventure.

Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area in Tanzania is a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts, with the world’s biggest complete volcanic caldera.

SADC citizens can benefit from lower conservation costs, making this magnificent trip more accessible.

The crater floor is teeming with wildlife, including the Big Five, and the adjacent highlands provide insight into the lives of the Maasai people, who have lived here for centuries.

