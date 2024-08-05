Zimbabweans to march to Pretoria embassy in protest of passport fee hike

Disgruntled Zimbabweans in South Africa will take to the streets of Pretoria and march to the Zimbabwean embassy on Tuesday over passport hike. File Picture: Nappy / Pexels

Disgruntled Zimbabweans in South Africa will take to the streets of Pretoria and march to the Zimbabwean embassy on Tuesday over passport hike.

The march comes after the announcement of the passport increase by nearly 50%.

On July 26, the Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg announced that the price of a passport would increase from R3,100 to over R4,500.

This has seen more than 1,000 Zimbabweans signing a petition calling on the government to review its decision.

The marchers will gather from 10am at an open space on Madiba Street and Stanza Bopape Street.

From the gathering point, they will proceed along Stanza Bopape Street, turn left onto East Avenue, then turn right onto Merton Avenue, and continue until they reach the Embassy of Zimbabwe.

They are expected to disperse from the embassy at 1pm.

The following streets will be affected

Stanza Bopape

Beckett Street

Thomas Avenue

Pine Street

Hamilton Street

Merton Avenue

Motorist are advised to use alternative routes such as

Pretorius Street

Francis Baard Street

Park Street

Edmond Street

Eastwood Street

