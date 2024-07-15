Rwanda donates grain to El Niño ravaged Zimbabwe

Farmer Takesure Chimbu walks on the dry bed of the Kapotesa dam in Mudzi on July 2, 2024, in Zimbabwe which has run completely dry because of the El-Niño induced drought. Picture: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

By Kelvin Jakachira

Rwanda has donated 1,000 metric tonnes of grain as part of a global response to an appeal by Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa after the country was affected by the El-Niño-induced drought which has rendered half of Zimbabwe’s population of over 15 million food-insecure during the 2024-2025 season.

In April this year, Mnangagwa declared a nationwide State of Disaster in Zimbabwe due to the severe drought caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon which has triggered a humanitarian crisis across southern Africa.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava thanked President Kagame for the donation, made the disclosures during Rwanda’s 30th anniversary of Liberation Day known as Kwibohora 30 in Harare on Thursday.

Shava said Zimbabwe will forever remember this generous donation from Rwanda.

“As we celebrate Rwanda’s Liberation Day today, a consignment of 1, 000 metric tonnes of maize is on its way to Zimbabwe from Kigali,” Shava told attendees at the event.

“We are grateful for the generosity of the President of Rwanda, His Excellency President Paul Kagame, the Government, and people of Rwanda, for this gesture of solidarity. This is the spirit of Ubuntu that Rwanda has demonstrated by responding to the international appeal by His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, in the wake of the El Niño induced drought experienced during the 2023/2024 season."

Shava said the humanitarian assistance from Rwanda will alleviate effects of the El Niño induced drought.

“This donation will go a long way in reducing food and nutrition deficit among our affected communities. We will forever remember this generous donation which has come from our dear brothers and sisters from Rwanda.”

Rwanda’s ambassador to Zimbabwe James Musoni said his country and Zimbabwe have become so close and the donation was a clear statement that Rwanda and Zimbabwe are one people.

“When His Excellency President Mnangagwa made an appeal regarding the hardships brought about by El Niño, his brother, His Excellency Paul Kagame heard it and immediately he has dispatched 1,000 metric tonnes of maize in support of his brother and the people of Zimbabwe to cope with this challenge,” Ambassador Musoni said.

As part of the global response to the humanitarian crisis, Zimbabwe last week received US$31.8 million from the African Risk Capacity (ARC), an arm of the African Union, in drought relief aid.

Zimbabwe's finance minister, Mthuli Ncube, received US$16.8 million from ARC, which was complemented by payments to Zimbabwe’s ARC partners, the World Food Programme (WFP) and Start Network of US$6.1 million and US$8.9 million, respectively.

Ncube said that the drought relief funds will be distributed to approximately 508, 435 households in 27 districts across the country.

Zimbabwe has received more assistance from various other donors.

The Zimbabwean government has revised its food relief funding appeal from the initial US$2 billion to US$3 billion.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has congratulated Rwanda, with Shava saying Kwibohora 30 is an important milestone in the development path that Rwanda has chosen.

Rwanda is on a path founded on principles of the restoration of human dignity and the rekindling of hope for the nation, Shava said.

“The virtues of strength, resilience, and unity are synonymous with Rwanda, and they have propelled the nation forward, after the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. Now, three decades later, we look back with admiration and applaud the positive steps that have been taken by the Government and people of Rwanda, towards national healing and sustained economic transformation.”

Shava said economic and social development thrive where there is peace and tranquillity.

“In this regard, I am glad that our Rwandan brothers and sisters have succeeded in forging ahead in an environment of peace,” he said.

“This is the legacy that must be cherished, guarded with pride, and passed onto future generations – the legacy of one vision, one destiny and one nation. Therefore, it is befitting that I commend the people of Rwanda, under the astute leadership of President Paul Kagame, for achieving a lot in just one generation.”

Shava said Rwanda has stood with Zimbabwe through difficult times. In similar fashion, he noted, Zimbabwe will continue to stand with Rwanda in its fight to correct the externally driven distortions of history and in restoring the dignity of its people.

Ambassador Musoni said that on this day, Rwanda celebrates the braveness, patriotism, and sacrifice of its heroes who stopped the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and liberated Rwanda.

“The story of post-genocide Rwanda is a story of tenacity and fortitude, of forgiveness and tolerance, of hard work and constant innovation. It is a story of the determination of Rwandans to shape their destiny. But most importantly, the story of post-genocide Rwanda is a story of great leadership,” Musoni said.

“Rwanda has made remarkable transformation into a united, peaceful, democratic and prosperous nation.”

Ambassador Musoni said Rwanda and Zimbabwe enjoy cordial bilateral relations which is evidenced by not only high-level visits but also the signing of over 26 MoUs and agreements of cooperation "that are of mutual benefit to both our people in various sectors," such as education, energy, justice, economics as well as social and cultural exchanges to name few.