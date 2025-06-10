New Covid-19 variant Nimbus raises concerns, but South Africa remains case-free
NICD says it's closely monitoring the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant, identified in several Asian countries.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says it's closely monitoring the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant, identified in several Asian countries.
"The latest variant, Nimbus or NB.1.8.1, has been designated a SARS-CoV-2 variant under monitoring.
"In South Africa, we have also not detected this lineage yet, and using our sentinel syndromic surveillance system, there are very few outpatient or inpatient respiratory illnesses caused by SARS-COV-2," the NICD said.
According to the National Department of Health, the new variant is a descendant of the Omicron lineage.
The NICD is closely monitoring the spread abroad.
The DailyMail reported that the latest strain is "highly contagious", with many suffering with sharp, razor-like throat pain.
Other patients presented with redness in the back of the mouth, as well as swollen neck glands along with the more common Covid symptoms, congestion, a fever and muscle ache.
Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said he country's health experts are closely monitoring developments.
Speaking at the 4th G20 Health Working Group, he said the World Health Organization has designated this a Variant Under Monitoring due to its growing presence.
"South Africa has robust surveillance systems in place. The NICD manages a comprehensive SentinelSurveillance programme that systematically tests for key respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and RSV," he said.
"Currently, our data shows very low SARS-CoV-2 activity. While we are observing a seasonal increase in influenza, we are well prepared to manage this," the minister said.
Motsoaledi urged residents to continue handwashing and ensuring they stay home if unwell.
