New Covid-19 variant Nimbus raises concerns, but South Africa remains case-free

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says it's closely monitoring the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant, identified in several Asian countries.

"The latest variant, Nimbus or NB.1.8.1, has been designated a SARS-CoV-2 variant under monitoring.

"In South Africa, we have also not detected this lineage yet, and using our sentinel syndromic surveillance system, there are very few outpatient or inpatient respiratory illnesses caused by SARS-COV-2," the NICD said.

According to the National Department of Health, the new variant is a descendant of the Omicron lineage.