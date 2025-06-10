Former Stellenbosch deputy mayor shot dead outside church

Nyaniso Jindela was shot and killed on Monday. Image: Stellenbosch Municipality

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of former Stellenbosch Deputy Mayor Nyaniso Jindela, who was gunned down outside a church in Kayamandi on Monday night. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the 59-year-old was shot in the neck while standing outside a church on Vineyard Street.

Emergency services responded to the scene, but Jindela succumbed to his injuries before medical assistance could be rendered. The motive behind the killing remains unclear, and no arrests have been made at this stage. Police have confirmed that a murder case has been opened and investigations are ongoing.

Jindela was a well-known figure in local government and previously served as deputy mayor of Stellenbosch. His death has sent shockwaves through the community, with many calling for swift justice. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Twigg stated: “Stellenbosch police registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting incident on Monday evening, 9 June 2025, at about 8pm, in Vineyard Street, Kayamandi, in which a 59-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. “Police members attended the crime scene, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his throat. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation. The suspect/s are yet to be arrested.”

Stellenbosch Community police forum chairperson André Pelser encouraged communities to take ownership of their neighbourhoods. “There are a lot of shootings in townships and not just in Kayamandi. The problem is that guns end up in the wrong hands. Communities need to get involved, they need to take ownership of their neighbourhood. “They have to step up, we have a sub-forum in Kayamandi, and they are trying to establish neighbourhood watches, we are busy with the technology and crime mapping to identify hotspots. This kind of incident is really bad. I knew Jindela, he was a nice guy. We can't speculate that he was the target. We will wait for the investigation to tell us what happened to him.”

Stellenbosch Municipality said the Jindela served the community with distinction, including in the role of deputy mayor. “The incident is currently under investigation by the police, and the municipality will fully support SAPS by providing any information they may require.”

The GOOD Party councillor Robin Hendrikse said they were shocked and deeply saddened by the fatal shooting. “Mr. Jindela, a former Stellenbosch councillor and deputy mayor, was a prominent figure in local governance who played a significant role in serving the Kayamandi community. “His death is a painful reminder of the deepening crisis of violence gripping our communities. We are aware that Mr Jindela was reportedly a suspect in the ongoing investigation into the 2022 murder of another former deputy mayor of Stellenbosch. “While the legal process must take its course and no individual should be presumed guilty outside of due process, his killing, under such circumstances, raises urgent questions about the state of law enforcement, witness protection, and community safety.”

Hendrikse added that this incident follows closely on the heels of the brutal murders of a young man over the weekend in Cloetesville, that of a private security officer in the same area just two weeks ago, as well as the shooting of another political figure in Kayamandi. “These are not isolated events, they are part of a pattern of escalating violence that has left residents living in fear. “We call on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to prioritise a full, transparent investigation into Mr Jindela’s murder and the broader series of violent incidents in the area. “We urge the Stellenbosch Municipality and provincial authorities to act decisively in restoring safety and public trust, particularly in historically neglected communities like Kayamandi and Stellenbosch at large. We also urge that all murders be condemned and not just those of prominent figures. “Our condolences go out to Mr Jindela’s family, to the families of others affected by this violence, and to the residents of Kayamandi who continue to endure its devastating impact. We must break the cycle, not only of crime but of impunity.”