Cata demands urgent action to stop taxi violence following Langa murder

Police and crime scene investigators at the Mfuleni taxi rank after a tragic shooting claimed four lives and left three others wounded. Image: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) has called for an end to the bloodshed following the murder of a taxi driver in Langa. This killing marks the sixth murder in the taxi industry since Friday’s mass shooting, which left four dead and three injured at the Mfuleni taxi rank. The day after the deadly shooting, a taxi boss was killed in Strand, and an 8-year-old child was wounded.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said officers found the victim dead inside a taxi. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Monday, 09 June 2025, in Winnie Mandela Street, Langa, where an adult male was shot and fatally wounded, are under investigation. “Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim inside a minibus taxi with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Langa detectives are investigating a murder case.”

Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said: “It is time for people to really think about the growth of the industry, because this is not the way to do this. These killings are giving a bad name to the taxi industry, which is already tarnished. “Cata condemns these killings. We know that some of the murders are not industry-related, but we always take the brunt because the victim was shot inside a taxi. “We need introspection and must examine why there is always bloodshed in the taxi industry.”

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku expressed his deep concern. “More lives have been lost to criminality. We cannot allow this to continue. These killings are robbing families of loved ones and placing the entire mini-bus taxi industry, as well as the communities it serves, under threat. “I call on all role players to remain calm and allow the law to take its course. We must never accept violence as a way to resolve disputes. Protecting lives and ensuring safety across the public transport network remains central to our mission.” The Western Cape Government’s response to this ongoing violence is coordinated across departments.

The Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais, has also condemned the recent killings. Marais stated: “I urge all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue. Violence is not the answer. We will not tolerate these acts of violence. I urge the SAPS to deal decisively with those responsible for this violence.” Marais further confirmed that SAPS investigations are ongoing and that law enforcement presence in affected areas has been intensified. Additional police resources, including City of Cape Town law enforcement and provincial traffic, have also been deployed.