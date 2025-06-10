Cape town law enforcement officer appears in court for kidnapping and murder

Law Enforcement officer Thandile Khesa appeared in Blue Downs Magistrates' Court for kidnapping and murder. Image: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Media

A City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officer appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday in connection with a kidnapping and murder case that has shocked the community. Thandile Khesa, 43, appeared composed as he stepped into the dock, where he was formally charged with kidnapping and murder. His arrest on Monday morning followed a multi-disciplinary, intelligence-led operation involving the Hawks, the Provincial Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Provincial Organised Crime detectives.

State prosecutor Litha Duka told the court that Khesa allegedly used a marked City of Cape Town Law Enforcement vehicle to transport the victim from Bellville to the location where he was assaulted. The victim later died in hospital as a result of his injuries. CCTV footage allegedly captured the movement of the official vehicle from Bellville to Khayelitsha.

Khesa has been added as the fifth accused in the case, joining Mogamat Samuels, Thokozani Kamnjunga, Existing Mudivari, and Yasseen Jele. The four co-accused are expected to appear in court on Thursday, 12 June, for a bail application. The State is opposing bail.

Reading from the charge sheet, Duka explained: “The deceased had gone to view a vehicle advertised by Accused 1, Samuels, and was subsequently kidnapped. The accused demanded a ransom of R100,000 from the victim’s family. "The family managed to pay R5,000, but the victim was nonetheless assaulted and died of his injuries. Khesa used a marked City of Cape Town Law Enforcement bakkie in the commission of this crime.” Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi provided further details, stating that the victim was last seen on 16 May in Kraaifontein by a friend, who said he was headed to Bellville to view a vehicle.

A short time later, the victim phoned another friend, reporting that he had been kidnapped and was being assaulted. The suspects allegedly demanded a ransom of R100,000, later reduced to R10,000, of which R5,000 was paid. Investigators tracked the suspects to addresses in Philippi and Kleinvlei, which led to the arrest of the four initial accused. They were later led by one of the suspects to a shallow grave in the dunes between Monwabisi Beach and Macassar, where the victim’s body was recovered.

