Umhlanga police intercept stolen Toyota Cross and arrest driver
Image: Marshall Security
The Gateway precinct in Umhlanga was the scene of a swift and decisive police operation, following intelligence regarding a suspicious silver Toyota Cross.
Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team (SOT), alongside members of the Durban North SAPS and Excellerate Security, quickly mobilised to intercept the vehicle.
The alert was raised when surveillance identified the silver Toyota Cross roaming the area. In a coordinated response, the combined forces dispersed throughout the precinct, intensifying their search for the vehicle.
Just two hours later, the relentless pursuit bore fruit as officers successfully located the car on Twilight Drive. Following a safe intervention, the vehicle was halted on Twilight Road for further inspection.
The man arrested by police after a vehicle was seized in the uMhlanga area
Image: Marshall Security
As officers assessed the situation, a check on the registration plates revealed an unsettling twist—the plates were linked to a police provincial vehicle. However, when questioned, the driver was unable to produce any official police credentials.
Prompted by their suspicions, the Durban North South African Police Service (SAPS) officers conducted a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) scan, which confirmed their worst fears. This was no ordinary traffic stop; the vehicle was positively identified as a stolen Toyota Cross, reported missing in a theft case opened in May in Sydenham.
The suspect, along with the stolen vehicle, was subsequently transported to Durban North Police Station for further questioning and processing, making a significant impact on combating vehicle theft in the area.
