Umhlanga police intercept stolen Toyota Cross and arrest driver

The Gateway precinct in Umhlanga was the scene of a swift and decisive police operation, following intelligence regarding a suspicious silver Toyota Cross.

Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team (SOT), alongside members of the Durban North SAPS and Excellerate Security, quickly mobilised to intercept the vehicle.

The alert was raised when surveillance identified the silver Toyota Cross roaming the area. In a coordinated response, the combined forces dispersed throughout the precinct, intensifying their search for the vehicle.

Just two hours later, the relentless pursuit bore fruit as officers successfully located the car on Twilight Drive. Following a safe intervention, the vehicle was halted on Twilight Road for further inspection.