South Africa leads initiatives to restore dignity through repatriation of Khoi and San remains

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton Mckenzie held a press briefing to provide an update on two important national initiatives dedicated to remembrance, restorative justice, and the dignified return of South African ancestors and liberation heroes. Image: GCIS

The South African Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture has taken significant steps towards healing historical injustices by announcing two transformative projects: the reburial of Khoi and San ancestral human remains, and the second phase of the Exile Repatriation Project. These initiatives not only aim to restore dignity to ancestors but also honour the memory of those who sacrificed everything for the nation’s freedom. Speaking on the importance of the occasion, department minister Gayton McKenzie emphasised the need to correct historical wrongs, stating, “These are acts of justice, remembrance, and healing.” The minister acknowledged the individuals whose lives were marked by dispossession and erasure, saying, “Today we gather not only to give an update but to honour the memory of those whose dignity was stolen through centuries of injustice.”

Reburial of Khoi and San ancestral human remains The first initiative focuses on the reburial of 58 ancestral remains originating from the Northern Cape. For far too long, these remains, belonging to South Africa’s First Peoples — the Khoi, San, and other indigenous groups — were treated as mere objects, displayed in museums or studied in laboratories, often without consent. The reburial process is led collaboratively by significant partners including Iziko Museums of South Africa and the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), under the guidance of the Northern Cape Reburial Task Team. This team represents the Nama, Griqua, Korana, and San communities, ensuring that the process is respectful and reflective of cultural practices. The minister highlighted the profound significance of this act: “It is not just about returning remains to the soil. It is about restoring dignity and fulfilling cultural and spiritual obligations.” In a move to expand these efforts, discussions have begun with the Hunterian Museum at the University of Glasgow, seeking to return more Khoi and San remains to South Africa.

Exile repatriation project – phase two The second initiative, the Exile Repatriation Project, aims to bring home the thousands of South Africans who were forced into exile during the liberation struggle, many of whom were never able to return and were buried in unmarked graves. The project represents a moral duty for the South African government, echoing the sentiments expressed by the minister regarding the importance of honouring those who gave their lives for freedom. The foundation for this initiative was laid with a request from Military Veterans in 2019, later recognised through Cabinet's approval of a National Policy aimed at the Repatriation and Restitution of Human Remains and Heritage Objects in 2021. This policy establishes a clear framework to bring home and honour those who died in exile, reflecting on their immense sacrifices. Looking ahead, a technical mission is set to commence soon, with a delegation travelling to Angola, Lesotho, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. This mission will involve inspecting cemetery records, mapping graves, and conducting historical and archival research to facilitate the repatriation process. The ministry has called upon the public to assist in this effort. Families of former exiles are encouraged to share any relevant information, including names, photos, and dates that may aid in locating those lost to history.