Court grants bail to police college captain accused of raping and assaulting female trainee

A SAPS Captain from the Pretoria Police Training Academy was granted R8,000 bail by the Pretoria Magistrate Court.

A police college captain, accused of raping and assaulting a female trainee, has been granted R8,000 bail.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the accused appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where he received bail.

It is alleged that in May, the captain raped the 20-year-old woman and assaulted her in his office.

He is believed to have called the 20-year-old woman into his office after seeing her walking with her platoon to their sleeping quarters.