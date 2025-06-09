Court grants bail to police college captain accused of raping and assaulting female trainee
A SAPS Captain from the Pretoria Police Training Academy was granted R8,000 bail by the Pretoria Magistrate Court.
Image: File / Skyler Reid
A police college captain, accused of raping and assaulting a female trainee, has been granted R8,000 bail.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the accused appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where he received bail.
It is alleged that in May, the captain raped the 20-year-old woman and assaulted her in his office.
He is believed to have called the 20-year-old woman into his office after seeing her walking with her platoon to their sleeping quarters.
"When they were inside his office, the 59-year-old officer allegedly locked the door and told the woman he would serve her with a misconduct letter if she did not sleep with him.
"This was over an incident the previous month when she failed to salute him," Ipid spokesperson, Lizzy Suping said.
Suping added that based on trends on cases of rape by police officers from the previous financial year, Gauteng is leading with just under 30 cases reported.
"Although other provinces experienced a decline on these cases, Gauteng’s cases increased by about 35%. Reported cases of rape by police officers while on duty are also higher as compared to rape when officers are off duty," Suping said.
IOL