UDEMWO criticises Oscar Pistorius' return to sport, calling it a disrespect to Reeva Steenkamp's legacy

Oscar Pistorius. Image: File

The United Democratic Movement Women’s Organisation (UDEMWO) has condemned convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius’ participation in the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Durban last weekend, labelling it a blatant insult to the memory of his late girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. This statement comes in light of Pistorius’ first public appearance in sports since being granted parole in January 2024, following the tragic murder of Steenkamp 12 years ago.

Pistorius, widely recognised as the “Blade Runner”, completed the race, which consisted of swimming, cycling, and running, with a time of 5:56:39. His startling return to the public sporting domain has triggered vehement reactions.

Thandi Nontenja, MP and UDEMWO secretary general, said the organisation is appalled to learn that Pistorius participated in the triathlon. According to media reports, his attorney Conrad Dormehl confirmed the athlete’s involvement as “part of his rehabilitation”, and Pistorius’ parole officer allegedly approved his travel from Pretoria to Durban, she said.

Nontenja stated that this is unacceptable, and the fact that Pistorius was granted parole in the first place was a travesty of justice. “His public return to sport as though nothing happened is a deep insult to the memory of Reeva Steenkamp and a painful reminder to her loved ones that her life was violently cut short. She will never again celebrate a birthday or milestone, while the man who ended her life enjoys the privilege of sport and public presence. “This situation leaves a bitter taste for women in South Africa,” said Nontenja. “In a country overwhelmed by gender-based violence and femicide, how can a convicted murderer be allowed to resume normal life so easily? How is it possible that a man who committed such a horrific crime against a woman is now participating in events alongside law-abiding citizens?” she asked.

According to Nontenja, this is a glaring indictment of South Africa’s justice system. She said the fact that Pistorius is walking free and engaging in leisure activities is a “slap in the face” to the Steenkamp family and to every survivor of gender-based violence. “It shows just how poorly the country is doing in enforcing laws that are meant to protect women. Our parole system is failing the very people it is supposed to safeguard,” she said.

UDEMWO demanded that Pistorius not be allowed to live as though he were a free man while on parole. “Public sporting events are for citizens who have not committed unspeakable crimes. We also demand a thorough investigation into the conduct of his parole officer,” said Nontenja. She added that the organisation is equally concerned about the failure of the National Prosecuting Authority under the leadership of Advocate Shamila Batohi to prioritise and effectively prosecute gender-based violence cases. “The long delays in high-profile cases such as that of Timothy Omotoso are deeply troubling. It may well be for the best that Advocate Batohi is expected to leave office in January 2026.”