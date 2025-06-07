Outrage as Marius van der Westhuizen seeks parole for child murders

Former police officer Marius van der Westhuizen has applied for parole after serving more than a decade for the murder of his three children. Image: File

Civil rights organisation, Action Society, has condemned the renewed parole application by a former police officer who murdered his three children in 2006, calling it a “disgraceful affront to justice”. The organisation said the latest attempt to seek early release is retraumatising for the victims' family and deeply offensive to the broader public, many of whom remain haunted by the brutality of the crime.

Marius van der Westhuizen was convicted of the premeditated murders of his children, Bianca, 16, Marius Jr, 5, and Antoinette, 21 months, at their Brackenfell, Western Cape, home on July 28, 2006. The killings, carried out in front of his then-wife, Charlotte, were reportedly sparked by jealousy and emotional turmoil.

Despite citing stress and depression, the court ruled that his actions were calculated and intentional. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison and has applied for parole three times.

His third attempt was briefly successful in June 2024, when the parole board cited his rehabilitation efforts and acceptance of responsibility. The decision sparked widespread public backlash and was overturned by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board just weeks later.

“The fact that Van der Westhuizen is once again seeking legal leniency is disgraceful. He murdered three innocent children. His place is behind bars, not back in society,” said Kaylynn Palm, Action Society spokesperson. Charlotte van der Westhuizen, now a lieutenant-colonel in the SAPS, has previously welcomed the revocation of her ex-husband’s parole. “I am extremely grateful for the positive outcome that we received, especially seeing that we are also celebrating Women's Month. I feel that justice has prevailed,” she said at the time.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed that the parole board’s original decision had been overturned in terms of Section 75(8) of the Correctional Services Act. Van der Westhuizen remains incarcerated at Malmesbury Prison.

Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald also supported the decision to revoke parole, saying it highlights the urgent need to review the parole system. “Reforming our parole system is not just a policy issue, but a moral imperative. We must ensure that it protects the most vulnerable and does not re-victimise those already harmed,” he said.