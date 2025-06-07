KwaZulu-Natal police honour excellence in service at the Provincial Excellence Awards

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the South African Police Service KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Excellence Awards at the Durban ICC. Image: Supplied

Durban played host to the South African Police Service KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Excellence Awards on Friday night at the ICC, where exemplary police officers were recognised for their bravery and commitment in the line of duty. KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said police in KZN have been working hard to confront hardened criminals. “If sentiments from residents are anything to go by, police in KwaZulu-Natal are on the right track to deliver the service that they need.”

He said during the 2024/2025 financial year, various operations across the province led to the arrest of 144,019 suspects for various crime categories. “The excellence that we are celebrating tonight is for those members who collectively and individually ensured that 5,016 firearms and over 51,000 rounds of ammunition were removed from the streets.” He said officers also successfully shut down 20,362 illegal shebeens in the province, which prevented murders, rapes, and assaults from happening. “It has been proven that alcohol is the biggest contributing factor to crime in our province.”

According to Mkhwanazi, what was also being celebrated was officers' exceptional use of their resources and training to safeguard themselves, colleagues, and the public while pursuing dangerous armed criminals. He highlighted that excellent police and community partnership will indeed isolate criminals and create safer communities. “Excellent detective work by our officers deserves to be celebrated. It takes a focused and dedicated investigating officer to put pieces together until a trail of clues emerges,” he said.

Mkhwanazi stated that it was brilliant investigative work by detectives who traced the suspects who shot a South African Revenue Service advocate last year at a hotel in Umhlanga. “During the year under review, our detectives secured a total of 125 life imprisonment sentences and a total of 1,114 years in jail for 1,239 accused who were found guilty on cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and rape,” he said. He noted that KwaZulu-Natal achieved 95% in the summative physical assessment, which is the highest in the country, as well as a firearm competency status of 98%.

However, Mkhwanazi said between April 2024 and March 2025, KZN lost six police officers in the line of duty. He said four officers were shot and killed by criminals when they either responded to a robbery in progress or attended to an active crime scene. “Police in KwaZulu-Natal are policing over 12.4 million counted citizens with just over 19,600 police officers. The killing of one police officer leaves so many community members vulnerable.”

General Mkhwanazi congratulated the winners and emphasised that all the nominees deserve to be recognised. “You are all winners, but only one will ascend this stage and represent you all,” he stated. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the biggest winner at the awards was Sergeant Nhlanhla Patrick Mhlongo from Greenwood Park police station in the eThekwini District.

Sergeant Nhlanhla Patrick Mhlongo from Greenwood Park police station in the eThekwini District. Image: Supplied

Netshiunda said that although he did not formally apply for the Excellence Award, Mhlongo's exceptional investigative work led to his selection. His success in securing convictions, including over 184 years of imprisonment for crimes like murder and armed robbery within a single year, was acknowledged by all 11 district commissioners, three deputy provincial commissioners, and the provincial commissioner.

Sergeant Mhlongo solved the kidnapping and murder of a 21-year-old woman last seen in Umhlanga on Christmas Day 2024. He identified her manager as the suspect, who killed her at his home in Inanda and buried her in a shallow grave, according to Netshiunda. Netshiunda said Mhlongo was rewarded with a brand-new vehicle after he was summoned to the commissioner's office for an unknown misconduct; he was surprised and relieved to receive the vehicle instead, leading to tears of joy.

Sergeant Msizi Leonard Mkhize, centre, from Mountain Rise police station in Pietermaritzburg. Image: Supplied

Another special award went to investigating officer Sergeant Msizi Leonard Mkhize from Mountain Rise police station in Pietermaritzburg, who has cracked complex cases over the past financial year, said Netshiunda. His prize was a boat cruise with his partner. Premier Thami Ntuli said the event is more than just an awards ceremony, but also a moment of national importance. “It is a pause in our daily fight against crime, to reflect, to recognise, and to reward excellence; it is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the outstanding men and women in blue who, against all odds, have chosen service over self, duty over comforts, and country over personal gain,” he said.

Premier Thami Ntuli congratulated the award recipients, further stating that their achievements are not only a source of pride for their families and colleagues but a beacon of hope for KZN. “You are an inspiration to your peers and a reminder to all South Africans that excellence in public service is still possible and indeed alive in our police ranks,” Ntuli said.