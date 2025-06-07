Have your say: Athlone Stadium parking development proposal open for public comment

The public participation process is under way as the City of Cape Town plans to redevelop the parking lot at Athlone Stadium for mixed-use development. Image: Supplied / City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has launched a public participation process regarding its proposal to dispose of a portion of the Athlone Stadium parking area for mixed-use development. Members of the public have until July 7, 2025, to submit their comments.

The proposal, led by the city’s Economic Growth Directorate, aims to convert under-utilised parking spaces along Klipfontein Road into a development, including retail and commercial components. The city stated that the project aims to stimulate economic activity and create employment while maintaining essential parking capacity during events.

“The proposed mixed-use development, which aims to incorporate ancillary retail and commercial components, is expected to stimulate economic activity, create employment opportunities, and enhance socio-economic development within the district,” said Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos. “The stadium’s central location is ideal for business and employment opportunities as it is located on main public transport routes,” he said.

He added that a feasibility study identified areas around the stadium suitable for phased infill development, in line with the Cape Flats District Spatial Development Framework, which designates the area as a “Development Focus Area”. The site is considered surplus to core municipal needs and, if disposed of through auction, proceeds would be reinvested into further stadium upgrades. “The main rationale for the proposed disposal is to unlock its potential to optimise the Athlone Stadium precinct while stimulating economic growth and fostering social development,” said Vos.

Athlone ward councillor Rashid Adams confirmed that public comment is in the early stages. “The parking is still being used while this proposal is still through public participation. We just started with the process. We encourage everyone to come and log in their opinions or objections, they can come to my office for any information.”

On social media, residents and soccer fans expressed mixed reactions. Sithembiso Xesibe Nokula commented: “Now we must fight for parking when there are big games in Athlone. The DA is fighting anything related to football in Cape Town. They first stole our beautiful Green Point (stadium) and turned it into a rugby ground.” Others saw potential in the proposal. Niyaaz Petersen, who lives opposite the stadium, said: “I hope they use the land for businesses that make the lives of locals easier. We want more takeaways, bars, coffee shops, stalls, exhibition spaces, and markets for locals to come together.” He also called for public transport upgrades: “We also want MyCiTi to go through Klipfontein Road so that parking is less of a burden on the stadium and people that live here.” Shaheed Edries added: “It’s actually a need for a MyCiTi line down Klipfontein Road as there are so many suburbs along the road.”