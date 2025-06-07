Cape Town fire displaces hundreds as severe weather approaches

A fire destroyed 45 shacks in a Khayelitsha informal settlement, Cape Town, displacing more than 100 people. Image: Supplied / Gift of the Givers

As severe weather settled over Cape Town, a devastating fire in Silvertown, Khayelitsha, left over 140 people displaced and destroyed 45 structures in the early hours of Saturday morning. Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell confirmed the fire broke out late Friday night, with city officials conducting assessments the following morning. “Following an assessment by Disaster Risk Management officials this morning, it was determined that 45 structures were destroyed, impacting 145 individuals,” she said.

City departments have been mobilised to clear debris and restore damaged municipal infrastructure. Humanitarian assistance is being provided by The Salvation Army and Gift of the Givers, while the names of affected residents have been submitted to SASSA and the National Department of Human Settlements for additional support. Ward councillor Thando Pimpi said the community suspects a candle may have caused the fire. “Some residents didn’t have electricity and had to use candles. The displaced people are now housed in churches, while others have sought shelter with relatives,” Pimpi said.

He added that shortly after he left the scene, another nearby structure caught fire despite the rainy conditions; fortunately, it was extinguished by residents. Gift of the Givers project coordinator Ali Sablay said their teams remain on standby as more severe weather is forecast for the weekend. “This comes at the end of a challenging week, with disaster response operations under way in Khayelitsha, Kosovo, and Samora Machel informal settlements, where fires have displaced numerous families,” said Sablay. “Emergency aid, including hot meals, bottled water, food parcels, blankets, hygiene supplies, and building materials, is being distributed to affected residents.”

He added that teams were also deployed in Thembalethu, George, on Saturday morning, where another fire destroyed several structures. Relief is being provided, and further needs are being assessed.

Sablay said additional resources have been pre-positioned in anticipation of further weather-related emergencies. “The teams are working with community leaders, local authorities, and disaster management stakeholders to ensure a rapid and coordinated response. Gift of the Givers remains committed to restoring dignity and providing hope to those affected by disaster.”