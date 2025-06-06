Ironman confirms death of athlete at Durban event
Image: Leon Lestrade/Independent Media
Ironman has confirmed the death of an athlete who took part in last weekend's event in Durban.
Responding to questions from IOL, organisers said the athlete went into distress while taking part in the swimming section of the three-part event.
"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of a race participant following Sunday’s Ironman 70.3 Durban triathlon.
"During the swim portion of the race, swim safety personnel noticed and responded to an athlete in distress approximately 1.6km into the 1.9km swim," organisers said.
They added that the athlete received immediate medical care while being taken via jet-ski to a designated extraction point on the beach, where further treatment was administered.
"The athlete was then transported to the hospital, where they had been receiving care. Despite the best medical treatment over the past few days, the athlete sadly passed on Wednesday," a spokesperson told IOL.
"We mourn the loss of one of our fellow athletes and share our condolences with their family and friends whom we will continue to offer our support as they go through this very difficult time.
"Our gratitude goes out to the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly onsite to provide the athlete with medical support as well as those who provided care at the hospital," organisers added.
IOL