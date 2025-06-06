Ironman confirms death of athlete at Durban event

Ironman organisers have confirmed the death of an athlete who took part in the race on Sunday.

Responding to questions from IOL, organisers said the athlete went into distress while taking part in the swimming section of the three-part event.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of a race participant following Sunday’s Ironman 70.3 Durban triathlon.

"During the swim portion of the race, swim safety personnel noticed and responded to an athlete in distress approximately 1.6km into the 1.9km swim," organisers said.