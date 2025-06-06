Comrades Marathon 2025: MEC Buthelezi's action plan for extreme weather conditions

Runners taking part in the 2019 Comrades Marathon. Image: Leon Lestrade / Independent Media

As thousands of runners and spectators make their way home after the 98th edition of the Comrades Marathon, KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has announced a comprehensive action plan in preparation for a cold front expected to sweep across the province. Beginning Sunday evening and lasting through Tuesday, the cold front threatens to bring extreme weather conditions, impacting not just the participants of the 89.98km down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, but also residents and motorists across the region.

Scheduled to begin with two start times at 5.45am and 6am at Pietermaritzburg City Hall, the Comrades Marathon down run will conclude 12 hours later near Durban’s People’s Park. In a special briefing held on Friday, MEC Buthelezi relayed critical information from the South African Weather Service (Saws), highlighting that KZN is among eight provinces predicted to experience disruptive snowfall, particularly affecting traffic flow over mountain passes like the N3 highway at Van Reenen’s Pass.

The MEC said strong, damaging surface winds are expected over large parts that may cause a high risk of wildfires, especially in grazing land and densely populated areas. “These extreme conditions will persist across various parts of our province, with strong winds expected along the coast until Tuesday.”

Buthelezi said as the department responsible for disaster management in the province, it is important to provide an update on the state of preparedness for the extreme weather conditions expected over the weekend as the hosts of thousands of runners and spectators for the Comrades Marathon. He said soon after receiving alerts from Saws, all disaster management centres were activated to ensure a coordinated response and issued the early warning notifications. “As a department, we would like to reassure all runners, spectators, visitors, businesses, motorists, and residents that our disaster management teams are fully prepared to respond to any incidents that may result from the extreme weather.”

Buthelezi said the Joint Operations Cluster (JOC), comprising law enforcement agencies, emergency services, municipalities, and social partners, has also been activated. “Our teams will be closely monitoring all routes, especially as runners and spectators begin their return journeys from Sunday evening after the conclusion of the race.” The MEC said the department is relieved that Saws has forecast predominantly mild to warm and windy conditions with partly cloudy to cloudy skies for the duration of the Comrades Marathon itself.

He added that through the department’s partnerships with non-governmental organisations, the private sector, and sister departments, relief supplies including blankets, mattresses, and non-perishable food items have been stockpiled. All centres and public facilities stand prepared to offer temporary shelter should the need arise, he stated.

Buthelezi appealed to all road users to exercise extreme caution this weekend, especially when driving in windy, rainy, or snowy conditions. “Municipalities will continue to monitor road conditions, and where necessary, closures will be announced, with traffic redirected to safer routes. Our social partners are also ready to deploy relief to strategically identified high-risk areas, especially along major travel routes.”

Saws stated on Thursday that while these predominantly mild to warm and windy conditions are expected during the race, runners should be aware of a cool change in the weather later in the day, when a coastal low and cold front are expected to move northwards up the KwaZulu-Natal coast, introducing colder, more moist conditions to the coast and adjacent interior. “Moreover, there will be a risk of showers or thunderstorms developing over the Drakensberg, spreading to the coast in the evening,” warned Saws. The MEC said the department is not only responding to an immediate cold front but also extending the focus to the broader winter season, encompassing all potential eventualities.