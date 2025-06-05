Rashid Lombard: A cultural icon of South Africa

Liya Williams, granddaughter of jazz impresario and well-known photographer Rashid Lombard, rests her head on his body before his burial according to Muslim rites. Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Media

Family, friends, musicians, and political figures gathered at the Cape Town home of the late jazz organiser, photographer, and activist Rashid Lombard on Thursday to celebrate his remarkable life and enduring legacy. The 74-year-old, whose name became synonymous with South African jazz and cultural resistance, passed away on June 4.

His funeral drew mourners from across the country and beyond, including celebrated musicians, community leaders, fellow activists, and ordinary Capetonians who had been touched by his work. Attendees shared stories, music, and laughter in tribute to a man many described as a visionary, a comrade, and a cultural custodian.

Shadley Lombard, Lombard’s son, said the outpouring of love and support was overwhelming but deeply comforting. “He was more of a father and mentor to other people than to his children,” Shadley said. “And we’re okay with that, because what he did inspired people, motivated young people. That was his calling, and we fully understand that. When you look at the turnout and the support from across the world, even from the president of South Africa, it speaks volumes.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa described Lombard as “a cultural icon” who helped position South Africa on the global cultural stage. “Rashid Lombard’s fearless depiction of apartheid’s endemic inhumanity and violence, and his compassionate focus on the lives of oppressed communities, is a powerful record of our struggle for basic human rights,” said the president in a statement. “His establishment of the Cape Town Jazz Festival bolstered South Africa’s integration into global culture. He did all this with passion and humility that endeared him to everyone he touched.”

Father Michael Weeder, a long-time friend, spoke warmly of Lombard’s authenticity and passion. “There was nothing superficial about the way he was present, in person or online,” he said. “Over time, he became a friend. We had comrades in common. And when we say ‘comrade’, we don’t mean it in the casual way people do today. Back then, a comrade was someone you trusted with your life. We trusted Rashid.”

Weeder also recalled Lombard’s artistic soul and love of jazz. “With time, he brought his love for the arts to fruition, bringing jazz to stages across Cape Town, especially the Cape Town International Jazz Festival,” he said. “He came from a small town. It wasn’t about connections, it was about conviction, about communicating from the heart. That’s what made him so special.”

Among those who benefitted directly from Lombard’s vision was entertainer Alistair Izobell, who described the late cultural organiser as one of the most inspiring people he’d ever met. “His message to us was always the same: dream. Because those dreams can move you beyond your limitations,” said Izobell. “As I stand and look at Table Mountain today, I know some of the soil has passed. But the gift of his work remains, and I will celebrate that for the rest of my life.”

Mujahid George, actor and broadcaster, said he owed his introduction to the world of jazz to Lombard. “He’s the one who introduced me to a legend like George Benson, when he brought him to the Cape Town Jazz Festival,” said George. “He was a very special person to me, and I wouldn’t have missed his farewell for anything. He deserved every ounce of the love we saw today.”

Lombard was born in North End, Gqeberha, in 1951 and moved to Cape Town as a young boy. Trained as an architectural draughtsman, he turned to photography in the 1970s, becoming one of South Africa’s most respected news and documentary photographers. He documented key moments in the anti-apartheid struggle before turning his attention to cultural activism, particularly jazz. In the early 2000s, he founded the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, an event that would go on to become one of the largest and most respected music gatherings in the southern hemisphere. Through it, he not only brought global stars to local stages but also championed South African musicians and uplifted communities through developmental programmes.

Faiez Jacobs, former ANC MP, reflected on Lombard’s dual commitment to art and politics. “He was one of us — an activist, a cultural warrior, and a storyteller,” said Jacobs. “He documented our Struggle, preserved our joy, and gave future generations access to their heritage. Rashid archived more than 500,000 photographs of our people and donated them to the University of the Western Cape. That’s an extraordinary legacy.”

Even in his final years, Lombard remained a beloved figure across generational and cultural lines. His ability to connect with people, both on and off stage, left a lasting impression on those who crossed his path. “Rashid was a man of the people, in every sense of the word,” said Father Weeder. “I recently saw a video of him dancing, improvising with two women, full of joy. That spontaneity, that love for people in all our diversity, that was at the heart of his life. He was, in his way, Muslim, Christian, Hindu, a friend to all. A true child of God.”