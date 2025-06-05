City of Tshwane introduces WhatsApp channels for improved service delivery updates

The City of Tshwane has launched eight WhatsApp channels, marking a significant step towards enhancing communication with its residents. Image: Freepik

The City of Tshwane has taken a significant step towards improving communication with its residents by launching of eight WhatsApp channels. The channels, which comprise seven regional channels and one city-wide broadcast channel, aim to provide residents with immediate access to service delivery information across all seven regions.

Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya said the launch marks a huge milestone in the administration's efforts to keep Tshwane residents informed about all service delivery matters. “The City of Tshwane is the first municipality in South Africa to launch WhatsApp channels of this scale,” she said.

The channels will provide residents with updates on reported issues such as sewer spills, water or power outages, including progress on repairs and estimated restoration times. They will feature clear and easy-to-understand communication, with service alerts, public service announcements, and project and programme updates.

Service alerts will include updates on water, electricity, and sewerage disruptions, road closures, ICT issues, and municipal service schedules. Public service announcements will cover information on policies, by-laws, public participation events, Integrated Development Plan meetings, imbizos, office closures, and warnings against unlawful activities.

Residents are encouraged to join the channels specified for the areas they reside in, which will appear under the “updates” tab once subscription is successfully completed. Moya emphasised that the channels are not intended for political messaging and are designed to supplement the core duties and responsibilities of local councillors.

“We expect that the addition of this virtual portal will serve as a useful tool, along with the city’s social media platforms and website, to improve access to information,” she said. With the launch of these WhatsApp channels, the city believes it is set to revolutionise the way it communicates with its residents, providing them with timely and relevant information to enhance their lives.