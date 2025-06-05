Arrest of former City of Tshwane official marks a breakthrough in R11 million fraud investigation

A former City of Tshwane senior official, wanted for allegedly defrauding the municipality of R11 million, has been apprehended and appeared in court this week. Image: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

A former senior City of Tshwane official, Tienka Abbort, has been arrested and appeared in court in connection with a R11 million municipal funds fraud case. The city has hailed the arrest as a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the theft.

This comes three months after the city reported the suspension of a finance department employee amid internal investigations linking him and two colleagues to a R10 million-plus fraud scheme that allegedly occurred between May 2021 and January 2022. Two of the employees were arrested and appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, where they were each granted R10,000 bail.

At the time, the city said the third employee had evaded arrest by hospitalising himself after learning of the impending police action. The alleged scheme involved collusion between city officials and the public to manipulate user debit balances by transferring funds into municipal accounts controlled by the syndicate.

“The employees would collect what the user had intended to pay and, instead of paying that amount into the city’s account, the user’s account would be credited through the fraudulent transfer of the debit balance into the ghost account. They would then pocket the amount that the user had intended to pay,” the city said. This week, municipal spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said Abbort, a former director and accountant, who had been evading arrest, was finally apprehended after an intensive tracing operation led by the city's Forensic Services Division, in collaboration with Lyttleton SAPS.

During her court appearance, Abbort applied for bail of R5,000, which was opposed by the National Prosecuting Authority, who requested bail be set at R200,000. The court ultimately granted Abbort bail of R50,000 with strict conditions, which include surrendering her travel documents, reporting twice weekly to her nearest police station, and residing at her current address unless she notifies the investigating officer.

The investigation is ongoing, and the city said it will now probe potential collusion between Abbort and the account holders who benefited from the unauthorised transfers. Mashigo said the city's Revenue Management Division is reviewing the affected accounts and will initiate reversals where necessary.

He warned residents to be vigilant against individuals or groups posing as agents claiming to “clear” municipal debt, stating that these schemes are fraudulent and may result in criminal charges and financial loss. Residents in debt are encouraged to visit one of the city's customer care walk-in centres to make legitimate and sustainable arrangements.