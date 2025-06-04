Sinkhole on R563 road in Krugersdorp poses danger to motorists, demands urgent repairs

The sinkhole that developed on the R563 road in Krugersdorp poses danger to motorists. Image: Supplied

A dangerous sinkhole that emerged in February on the R563 road in Krugersdorp, Mogale City, is disrupting traffic and putting motorists' lives at risk. DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Roads, Transport, and Logistics, Evert Du Plessis MPL, who conducted an oversight inspection at the road on Wednesday, expressed concern that there was no immediate budget to repair the sinkhole.

The sinkhole has raised serious public safety concerns, having caused over 10 accidents since its formation in February. Du Plessis explained that the sinkhole remains a persistent problem on the provincial road, a key route frequently used by trucks transporting goods between Gauteng and the North West province, including Botswana.

“They saw the problem in February, and it was not as big as it is now, but in the last four months, it has sunk more,” he said. He said he was not aware of any timeline for allocating a budget to fix the sinkhole.

He said a local councillor and residents had asked the relevant authorities about plans to fix the sinkhole, but were informed that there was no budget allocated for the repairs. “It is quite dangerous because it sits right on the left lane of the road. It is also where the authorities demarcated the two new lanes, and there are also no lights there, and it is very dark,” he said.

The DA, he said, demands that the Gauteng MEC for Roads, Transport, and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, urgently repair the R563 road. During an oversight inspection, Du Plessis discovered that the massive sinkhole had spread from the side to almost the middle of the road.

“This is a danger to motorists and pedestrians. This road is busy and has had numerous accidents over the last few months. Residents complain about the damage to their tyres. There are no streetlights, and it is pitch dark. A number of the non-electric safety signage is sitting at the bottom of the sinkhole,” he said. Du Plessis stated that geo-specialists visited the site on Tuesday to assess the road's condition, and while funding will be required for further testing, they will closely monitor whether the necessary repairs are actually carried out.