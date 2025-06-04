Serious stabbing incident at Cravenby Combined School raises security concerns

A schoolboy fled following a stabbing incident involving another learner in Ravensmead. Image: File

A Grade 10 learner from Cravenby Combined School is lucky to be alive after being stabbed in the chest by a fellow learner during school hours on Tuesday. The altercation, which allegedly stemmed from an attempted bicycle theft, has raised serious concerns about security at the Ravensmead school in Cape Town. The victim was rushed to the hospital following the incident and is currently recovering.

According to a concerned parent, who asked not to be named, the incident began the day before when a Grade 8 learner allegedly tried to steal the victim’s bicycle. “On Monday, a Grade 8 learner allegedly tried to steal the victim’s bicycle, and a fight broke out after he was caught,” the parent explained. “And then the following day, the now-suspect showed up at school and stabbed the other learner.”

The parent claimed that the knife used in the attack had been brought onto the school premises by an outsider, highlighting a broader issue of ongoing security breaches. “The parents’ concern is about the perimeter of the school. There are frequent gangsters who jump over the school fence. I believe the weapon was brought into the school by an outsider,” the parent said. “This is a serious matter. If that boy had applied pressure, the victim would have been stabbed in the heart. The school needs to emphasise better security. It could have been my child who was stabbed. It is bad. It’s in the middle of exams, and the trauma that the other learners had to go through is not right.”

In response to the incident, the school principal issued a letter to parents acknowledging the seriousness of the situation. “There was an unfortunate incident at school where a Grade 10 learner was stabbed with a knife by a fellow learner. All relevant authorities were immediately contacted, including the department and the police,” the letter stated. “The SGB will now deal with the disciplinary matter in terms of the school’s code of conduct for learners. We urge parents to have a conversation with their children to report any misconduct and not to take any matters into their own hands, as well as to stay away from any incidents that may lead to suspension or expulsion from school. The SGB regards the safety of all our learners as high priority and will act with the necessary urgency against any person who threatens the safety of our learners.”

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed the incident and provided further details. “A Grade 8 learner allegedly stabbed a Grade 10 learner yesterday at school. The perpetrator immediately fled the scene,” she said. “The school arranged for immediate medical assistance and the victim was transported to hospital. The victim is thankfully recovering. The school will institute disciplinary procedures and has provided counselling to learners.”