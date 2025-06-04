Renowned South African photographer and jazz promoter Rashid Lombard dies at 74

Acclaimed activist and photojournalist Rashid Lombard has died Image: Phando Jikelo

The South African cultural landscape has lost one of its most revered figures. Rashid Lombard, an acclaimed photographer, cultural activist, and jazz promoter, passed away today at the age of 74, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on 10 April 1951 in North End, Gqeberha, Rashid's family moved to Cape Town in 1962. Initially trained as an architectural draftsman and later as an industrial photographer, he began his career at the construction giant Murray & Roberts. His passion for photography, however, took command, propelling him into a life that would ultimately capture the essence of South Africa through his lens.

In 1970, Rashid married his childhood sweetheart, Colleen Rayson, with whom he had three children: Chevan, Shadley, and Yana. Growing up in the Eastern Cape, he was exposed to a harmonious community that was tragically torn apart by apartheid. This early experience ignited a political consciousness that was further fuelled by the Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) in his adult life. During the tumultuous years of the anti-apartheid struggle, Rashid worked as a freelance photographer and television sound recordist, capturing moments of unrest, resilience, and hope for international media including Agence France-Presse, the BBC, and NBC. His work immortalised pivotal events in South Africa's transition to democracy, from the rise of the democratic movement in the 1980s to Nelson Mandela's historic release in 1990 and the first democratic elections in 1994.

With the dawn of democracy came Rashid’s opportunity to fully embrace another of his great passions: jazz. He served as the station manager at Fine Music Radio and later as the programming manager at P4 Smooth Jazz Radio. In 1997, he founded espAfrika, which orchestrated one of his most notable accomplishments: the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Launched in 2000, he directed the festival until his retirement in 2014, leaving a profound influence on South Africa’s jazz scene and its global recognition. After stepping away from the festival, Rashid dedicated time to digitising his extensive archives, a task previously overseen by Colleen. Partnering with the National Archives and the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC), he aimed to make his vast collection publicly accessible as a national heritage resource. This important work will now be carried forward by his daughter, ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire future generations. A gifted visual storyteller, Rashid published “Jazz Rocks” in 2010, edited by the late George Hallett, which encapsulates his profound connection with jazz and its musicians.