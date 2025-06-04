Honouring Rashid Lombard: The South African photographer who shaped the jazz scene

Rashid Lombard passed away on Wednesday at the age of 74. Image: Brenton Geach/Independent Newspapers

Sekunjalo Group and espAfrika extended their condolences on the passing of Rashid Lombard, an acclaimed photographer, cultural activist, and jazz promoter. Lombard passed away on Wednesday at the age of 74, surrounded by his loved ones. Sekunjalo Group and espAfrika said Lombard's passing is a profound loss to South Africa and the global arts community because his work is etched across multiple spheres. "From his work as a courageous photojournalist during the anti-apartheid struggle, to his pioneering role in founding espAfrika and conceptualising the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CPIJF), now ranked among the four largest jazz festivals in the world," the organisations said in a statement.

In 1997, Lombard founded espAfrika, which orchestrated one of his most notable accomplishments: the CPIJF. Launched in 2000, he directed the festival until his retirement in 2014, leaving a profound influence on South Africa’s jazz scene and its global recognition. After stepping away from the festival, he dedicated time to digitising his extensive archives, a task previously overseen by his wife, Colleen. Partnering with the National Archives and the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC), he aimed to make his vast collection publicly accessible as a national heritage resource. "As we pay tribute to his life and legacy, we extend our deepest sympathies to his beloved wife Colleen, his sister Fazoe Sydow, his children Chevan, Shadley, Yana, Zach, and Daniel, and his cherished grandchildren Liya, Aydin-Malik, Oliver, AmirUccio, and Stella Ahed," read the statement. Born on 10 April 1951 in North End, Gqeberha, Lombard's family moved to Cape Town in 1962. Initially trained as an architectural draftsman and later as an industrial photographer, he began his career at the construction giant Murray & Roberts.

During the tumultuous years of the anti-apartheid struggle, Lombard worked as a freelance photographer and television sound recordist, capturing moments of unrest, resilience, and hope for international media including Agence France-Presse, the BBC, and NBC. His work immortalised pivotal events in South Africa's transition to democracy, from the rise of the democratic movement in the 1980s to Nelson Mandela's historic release in 1990 and the first democratic elections in 1994.

With the dawn of democracy came Rashid’s opportunity to fully embrace another of his great passions: jazz. He served as the station manager at Fine Music Radio and later as the programming manager at P4 Smooth Jazz Radio Image: Phando Jikelo