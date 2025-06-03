SA's largest beef producer Karan Beef confirms a case of foot-and-mouth disease in Heidelberg
One of the major feedlot groups in South Africa, Karan Beef, has confirmed a case of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) at its feedlot in Heidelberg, Gauteng.
Karan Beef has imposed a temporary pause on purchases after detecting the disease at its feedlot.
The Marketing Manager at Karan Beef, Anso Bracken, revealed that the facility was placed under pre-emptive quarantine on May 30 following the identification of a suspected infection.
“This unfortunate development highlights the ongoing risks faced by the livestock industry, even under rigorous control systems, and Karan Beef is working closely with State Veterinary Services to ensure swift containment and to minimise any further risk to the broader industry,” said Bracken.
Karan Beef has not disclosed further details on the implications of the situation for its beef delivery operations across South Africa. However, the company stated that additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
South Africa is grappling with significant challenges in its fight against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), which has persisted for several months.
This ongoing crisis has led key trading partners, including Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, and China, to suspend imports of meat and related animal products from the country. In response, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen has announced an urgent order for R72 million worth of FMD vaccines to combat the outbreak effectively.
"Funds for the procurement of the vaccine have been transferred to Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP). The procurement process has started, and the next batch of vaccines is estimated to be delivered by mid-June,” said Steenhuisen.
The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has also raised concerns about the disease. The party has called on the Department of Agriculture to intervene and approach this crisis with the necessary urgency.
“This development is creating a crisis for the entire red meat industry in South Africa, even the whole of southern Africa,” said the party.
The FF Plus has highlighted that a crisis in northern KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape has escalated into a national emergency.
If a major buyer like Karan Beef halts its livestock purchases, it could disrupt the entire industry. This situation is likely to drive meat prices down, forcing farmers to retain cattle on their farms at a time when grazing conditions deteriorate during the winter months.
