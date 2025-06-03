SA's largest beef producer Karan Beef confirms a case of foot-and-mouth disease in Heidelberg

Karan Beef confirms a case of Foot-and-Mouth Disease at its feedlot Image: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers

One of the major feedlot groups in South Africa, Karan Beef, has confirmed a case of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) at its feedlot in Heidelberg, Gauteng. Karan Beef has imposed a temporary pause on purchases after detecting the disease at its feedlot. The Marketing Manager at Karan Beef, Anso Bracken, revealed that the facility was placed under pre-emptive quarantine on May 30 following the identification of a suspected infection. “This unfortunate development highlights the ongoing risks faced by the livestock industry, even under rigorous control systems, and Karan Beef is working closely with State Veterinary Services to ensure swift containment and to minimise any further risk to the broader industry,” said Bracken.

Karan Beef has not disclosed further details on the implications of the situation for its beef delivery operations across South Africa. However, the company stated that additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Bracken said Karan Beef will remain committed to transparency, compliance, and maintaining the highest standards of animal health and welfare. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.