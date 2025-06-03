New parking facility to combat crime at Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal

The City of Tshwane's donation of a two-hectare land parcel next to Jubilee Hospital is expected to bring relief to motorists who previously had to park their vehicles in unsecure areas, leaving them vulnerable to theft, vandalism and damage. Image: Supplied/ City of Tshwane

Motorists visiting Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal have long been plagued by crime, including theft, vandalism, and damage due to the lack of secure parking. Fortunately, this is about to change, thanks to the City of Tshwane's donation of a two-hectare land parcel next to the hospital to the Gauteng Department of Health.

Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodim announced that the City has transferred the land parcel to the department in an effort to combat crime in the hospital's vicinity. She said the move is expected to bring relief to motorists whose vehicles were often vulnerable to theft, vandalism and damage due to the lack of secure parking.

She added that this move also marks a decisive step towards restoring dignity and safety for residents at one of the City's most critically burdened healthcare facilities. “With no traffic control or surveillance, cars were crammed along informal roadside spaces, creating confusion and inviting crime. Drivers parked far from the entrance, forcing the sick, elderly, and frail to walk through dust, mud, or speeding traffic,” she said.

Morodi said that for many drivers, what should have been a straightforward arrival became a stressful and unsafe experience, compromising both safety and dignity at a time when care should be the priority from the moment patients arrive. “The newly allocated land will enable the development of a proper parking facility –is a long overdue intervention. This will improve hospital access, enhance ambulance turnaround times, and drastically reduce the chaos that has affected patient arrivals for too long. Most importantly, it reflects a commitment to ensuring all residents receive dignified, accessible healthcare,” she said.

She urged the Gauteng government to prioritise developing the allocated land to support much-needed infrastructure upgrades at the hospital. “This development presents an opportunity to enhance not only healthcare provision, but the overall experience of patients and visitors through improved safety, accessibility, and order. A well-planned intervention will go a long way in restoring public confidence and dignity at one of the region’s most critical health facilities,” Morodi said.

Meanwhile, MMC for Community Safety, Hannes Coetzee, has welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and Aware.org, calling it a significant step forward in combating drunk driving. Through this partnership, Aware.org has donated 200 advanced blood-alcohol testing kits to the TMPD, enabling law enforcement to detect intoxication with greater accuracy and respond quickly and lawfully in life-threatening situations.