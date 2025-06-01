Woman dies after tree falls at Slave Route Challenge

A female runner died while taking part in the annual race on Sunday.

A woman has died after a tree fell on her while she was running the 2025 Slave Route Challenge on Sunday.

Event organisers said the tragic incident took place along the race route in the Company's Garden area, striking the woman.

"Emergency services responded swiftly and transported the runner to hospital, where she sadly succumbed to her injuries. On behalf of the Slave Route Challenge Organising Committee, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the runner's family, friends, and loved ones.

"This is a devastating loss, and we are holding her family in our thoughts during this profoundly difficult time," organisers said.

Organisers added that the safety and well-being of every participant remains a top priority.