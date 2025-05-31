Scammers impersonate Postbank officials to rob SASSA grant beneficiaries

Postbank warns SASSA social grant beneficiaries about a surge in scams where fraudsters impersonate officials to steal grant cards and PIN information for black and gold cards. Image: File

Brazen scammers are impersonating Postbank officials and entering the homes of SASSA social grant beneficiaries in an effort to rob them of their money. This is according to Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako, who on Friday urged SASSA social grant beneficiaries using its Black Cards and SASSA Gold Cards to be wary of the rise in fraud scams targeting their cards and PIN information. “The recent scam involves fraudsters impersonating Postbank officials and targeting social beneficiaries in their homes. The beneficiaries are then duped into handing over their Postbank grant cards and PIN information under the pretext that there is something that requires fixing on the cards; or fear is instilled in them that they will not receive their future grant payments if they don’t hand over their card’s PIN information,” said Diako.

Postbank assured beneficiaries that there is nothing that requires fixing on any of its Black Cards and SASSA Gold Cards, and that both cards will continue to work beyond 31 May 2025 for the payments of their grants. “Beneficiaries are also reminded that they should not listen to anyone that tells them to change their SASSA Gold Cards or Postbank Black Cards to other banks' payment methods, even if they are advised to do so by government officials,” said Diako. Diako appealed to beneficiaries to stay alert and vigilant.