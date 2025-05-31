Police release Fezile Ngubane as investigation into Olorato Mongale's murder continues

Fezile Ngubane has been released from SAPS custody Image: SAPS

Fezile Ngubane, implicated in the kidnapping and murder of Olorato Mongale, has been released from police custody as authorities investigate deadly kidnapping syndicate. Ngubane was handed over to authorities by his father at the KwaMashu police station after learning that his son was sought in connection with the murder case. According to police, a multidisciplinary investigation team, headed by Major General Mbuso Khumalo, Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in Gauteng, conducted thorough interviews and preliminary investigations that ultimately absolved Ngubane. He has been deemed a victim, having been unwittingly drawn into a sinister scheme.

The case revolves around the late Philangenkosi Makhanya, who allegedly exploited Ngubane as a soft target. It is reported that Makhanya took Ngubane's ID smart card and used it to register SIM cards, which he employed for various criminal activities, including kidnapping and robbery against young women. Furthermore, investigations revealed that he used Ngubane’s bank card for purchases at multiple clothing stores. The investigation has shed light on a troubling number of incidents; police are currently addressing at least twenty reported cases where women have identified Makhanya and his accomplices as their kidnappers. Locations mentioned include Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein, Midrand, Ogies, and Nelspruit in Mpumalanga, as well as Pretoria and Johannesburg.