Cape Town's Universal Access Policy approved to enhance transport for all citizens
As Cape Town embraces this transformative policy, residents can look forward to a transport system that prioritizes accessibility, safety, and community well-being.
Cape Town has unveiled its Universal Access Policy, a groundbreaking initiative set to revolutionise transport accessibility for all residents
The Urban Mobility Directorate is heralding this initiative as a pivotal move in breaking down barriers and fostering a transport system that caters to the needs of all citizens, especially the most vulnerable.
This progressive policy aims to tackle the myriad accessibility challenges faced by various groups — including minors, the elderly, pregnant women, individuals living with disabilities, and passengers managing bags or luggage.
Emphasising safety and security for all users, the Universal Access Policy is poised to transform the transport landscape in the city.
Councillor Rob Quintas, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, articulated the commitment to keep Cape Town moving, stating, “Improving accessibility to Cape Town's transport system for the most vulnerable in our communities is key to this commitment. Public transport connects people to social and economic opportunities and needs to be accessible to all residents.”
He underscored the importance of creating an infrastructure that enables independent travel for passengers who rely on universal access, thanking residents and stakeholders for their contributions during the public participation process held in November 2024.
This collaborative effort highlights the community's role in shaping policies that affect their lives directly.
The implications of the Universal Access Policy extend beyond mere compliance; it will serve as a guiding framework for City teams responsible for the various components of the travel chain.
The institutions involved will embark on upgrades to transport infrastructure and public transport facilities, ensuring that these enhancements are executed consistently across the City.
Over time, the policy aims to empower persons with disabilities, facilitating easier navigation throughout the city and significantly improving their travel experiences.
By aligning upgrades with the standards set by this new policy, Cape Town is making substantial strides towards a more equitable future, where every resident can access transport systems without hindrance.
