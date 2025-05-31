Budget 3.0 will be supported, confirms Mashatile

Deputy President Mashatile assures Parliament of budget 3.0's passage Image: GCIS

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has announced that the partners of the Government of National Unity (GNU) have reached a consensus to coalesce around budget 3.0, affirming its imminent support in Parliament. sion, which took place at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Friday. The high-profile assembly featured an array of stakeholders, including ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, and director-generals.

“In the Government of National Unity (GNU), we all agreed to support the budget, so there won't be a problem. The budget will go through as presented,” asserted Mashatile, reflecting an optimistic outlook for the budget's acceptance. Last week, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presented his budget speech in the National Assembly, marking the third attempt to establish the Fiscal Policy Framework for 2025 after two previous failures to deliver a balanced budget. This year’s financial overview transcends the mere presentation of figures; it critically illustrates South Africa's developmental priorities, financial prudence, and the state of political stability within the nation.