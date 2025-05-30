Swift police action in Olorato Mongale murder highlights gender-based violence in South Africa

Olorato Mongale was recently found dead after going on a date. Image: X

Police have been praised for the swift action that led to the apprehension of suspects in the tragic murder of journalism graduate Olorato Mongale. This comes after KwaZulu-Natal police traced one of three suspects wanted in connection with the murder to the coastal town of eManzimtoti south of Durban.

Mongale went on a date with her alleged killer, who picked her up from her residential complex last Sunday before he killed her. “The main suspect in the killing of Olorato Mongale, who was killed and dumped on the side of the road at Lombardy West, in Johannesburg, Gauteng province, was shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police in the Amanzimtoti area in KwaZulu-Natal,” said police.

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli commended the police for their prompt and decisive response to the tragic murder “The swift action by SAPS in tracking down those responsible sends a powerful message: there will be no refuge for criminals in this province. The outcome of the shootout demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that justice is neither delayed nor denied,” he said.

The premier expressed his appreciation to community members who showed remarkable bravery in helping the police. “We salute the courageous individual who provided critical information that enabled the authorities to act. This collaboration between citizens and law enforcement is vital in dismantling criminal networks and reclaiming our communities from fear and violence,” he stated.

Ntuli issued a direct warning to the remaining suspect who remains at large. “To the individual still evading justice: your time is running out. Law enforcement agencies are working with relentless focus to bring you to account. I urge you to surrender yourself without delay.” The EFF said Mongale’s life was cut short in a senseless and horrific act of gender-based violence that continues to haunt the women of South Africa daily. “Olorato's murder is not an isolated case; it is part of a terrifying epidemic that we have been highlighting for a long time. Gender-based violence statistics in South Africa reveal a grim reality: women live in constant fear, and too often, that fear is realised through assault, rape, and murder.”

The EFF welcomed the swift response of law enforcement. “We commend KZN Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for his relentless efforts in this case. Under his leadership, crucial breakthroughs have occurred: the white VW Polo used to abduct Olorato was recovered in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, and suspects Philangenkosi Makhanya and Bongani Mthimkhulu — both out on bail for previous kidnapping and robbery charges — have been named as persons of interest.” However, the EFF said the fact that they were granted bail, despite their criminal histories, is a “damning indictment” of our justice system's failure to prioritise the safety of women.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), in reaction to Mongale’s murder, said: “Crime cannot continue to be normalised. It is time that war be declared against this cancer that is claiming too many lives, especially in our townships and rural areas.” KZN Violence monitor Mary de Haas said she is appalled by the killing of women and children. De Haas said South Africa has to deal with levels of violence in the country. “We have never dealt with the trauma of the past. We have a huge problem with the upbringing of children, in the sense that children are having children they can't look after, children are malnourished, and those children that are mentally stunted make prime choices for criminality.”