Gauteng Education MEC announces online admissions for Grade 1 and 8 starting July 24

The Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane has announced that online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2026 academic year will open from July 24 until August 29, 2025.

Chiloane spoke during a media briefing on Thursday at Greenside High School in Johannesburg.

The MEC stated that the online admissions system currently serves applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 only. He emphasised the importance of parents applying within the designated application period, as schools may reach full capacity, making late applications unavailable.

“We will be doing aggressive marketing and campaigning to prepare parents for that particular application period,” said Chiloane.

The department indicated that parents can only apply for five schools, and applications to other grades must be made directly at the schools. Parents are required to submit certified copies of their identity documents, the child’s birth certificate, and the clinic card for Grade 1 applicants and Grade 7 reports. The placement SMSes are expected to be sent from October 16, 2025.