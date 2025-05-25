Tshwane cemeteries face rising vandalism: Committee calls for enhanced security measures

The Section 79 Environment and Agricultural Management Oversight Committee is urging the City of Tshwane to implement enhanced security measures at its cemeteries in response to increasing vandalism. Image: Supplied/ City of Tshwane

The growing incidence of vandalism at City of Tshwane cemeteries has raised security concerns, prompting the Section 79 Environment and Agricultural Management Oversight Committee to urge the Metro to install surveillance camera systems to curb the trend. The committee has expressed worries about the insufficient number of security personnel deployed to cemeteries and the inadequacy of their resources, saying it hampers their ability to provide effective protection.

The shortage of security, according to the committee, has left cemeteries vulnerable to unauthorised access, disrespectful behaviour and criminal elements. Committee chairperson Hluphi Gafane said the concerns were highlighted during a recent committee meeting, where members identified and tackled several pressing issues that require attention from the Department of Environment and Agricultural Management.

She highlighted that the state of security at cemeteries under the city's jurisdiction is another critical concern that needs attention. “The oversight committee observed a worrying pattern of inadequate security measures currently in place. The department’s reliance on contracted security services has not yielded the expected results,” she said.

Gafane said the security issues are compounded by a growing trend of vandalism at cemeteries, which the committee considers an urgent concern. “The desecration of gravesites not only disrespects the deceased and their families but also undermines the cultural and spiritual values of our communities,” she said.

She described the trend as troubling and added that the committee is pushing for stronger preventative measures and more robust oversight mechanisms to address the issue. “In addressing the security concerns, the committee engaged in constructive discussions around innovative, technology driven approaches. It was agreed that the department must begin exploring modern security mechanisms, such as surveillance camera systems, motion sensors, and other smart infrastructure solutions. "Such technologies have the potential to enhance monitoring and response capabilities, reduce incidents of vandalism, and create a safer environment for mourners and workers alike,” she said.

The committee, she said, has urged the city to install surveillance camera systems to help prevent vandalism at the cemeteries. The committee also noted that many residents are unfamiliar with alternative burial options like eco-burials, cremation and shared or layered gravesites.

To address this, they recommended launching a thorough public education campaign to inform residents about burial options and enable them to make informed decisions. Another key issue raised was the exclusion of people living with disabilities, which was deemed unacceptable by the committee.