Urgent manhunt for suspects in explosive cash-in-transit heist on N2 near Durban

The remnants of a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle that was robbed by suspects along the N2 southbound carriageway near the KwaMashu off-ramp, north of Durban. Image: Supplied by Ensure Security

KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for suspects who robbed a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle along the N2 in the vicinity of the KwaMashu off-ramp north of Durban on Friday. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police are on the lookout for an unknown number of suspects who robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle along the N2 southbound near the KwaMashu off-ramp on Friday afternoon.

Netshiunda said it was reported that the cash delivery vehicle was accosted by suspects who were travelling in at least two vehicles. “The suspects forced the cash vehicle to stop and robbed three security guards of their firearms before stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the vehicle,” he said.

According to police, no one was reported injured during the incident. Ensure Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenan reported that just after 6pm, they received multiple alerts for a shooting in progress and explosions.

Van Reenan said that upon arrival at the scene, the remains of an armoured cash van lay littered across the highway, having been bombed with explosives. “Reports received indicate that as many as 12 heavily armed suspects intercepted the cash van, bringing it to a stop, before blowing it up and making off with an undisclosed amount of money,” said Van Reenan.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find the SAPS already in attendance, with the entire southbound carriageway closed. “Two guards had sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene by ambulances,” he said.

The robbery occurred a day after police fatally shot two wanted CIT robbery suspects in Wasbank, near Ladysmith, on Thursday. The suspects were wanted for at least six CIT robberies in KwaDukuza, Verulam, Nyoni, Greytown, Phoenix, and Langlaagte between June 2022 and March 2025. The fourth quarter crime stats for the 2024/2025 financial year from January to March 2025, released by Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu on Friday, revealed that there were five fewer CIT robberies during this period than the same period last year. CIT robberies decreased from 40 to 35 nationwide, with Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape reporting the highest incidences.

The fourth quarter crime stats for the 2024-2025 financial year from January to March 2025, released by Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, revealed the methods used by cash-in-transit(CIT) robbers. Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal showed no improvement in recorded incidents, with 12 occurring in the specified period for both last year and this year. However, Chad Thomas, an organised crime investigator from IRS Forensic Investigations, said that cash-in-transit heists remain a major concern. Thomas said CIT heists are well-planned and executed crimes requiring the collaboration of numerous criminals for successful execution.

“You have stolen car syndicates supplying the ramming and getaway vehicles, illegal explosives brought across the border from neighbouring countries, the supply of weapons and foot soldiers, provision made for safe houses, insider intelligence about the movement and value of cash, and ultimately you have to launder the funds derived from the robbery,” said Thomas. He said that with such an intricate and complex plan, and the level of success that we are seeing from these syndicates, it is well thought out by a few masterminds who have the funds to budget for each heist.

Thomas said that as a result, it is important to bring together roleplayers from both the industry as well as from the private sector to bolster the role of the State's investigation into CIT heists. “We see organisations such as the Cash-In-Transit Association of South Africa and Business Against Crime South Africa providing support and solutions; but the absolute key to breaking the back of CIT heist syndicates is SAPS intelligence-driven disruption and dismantling operations together with their counterparts from the Hawks with the support of their private sector partners,” advised Thomas. [email protected]

The remnants of a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle. Image: Supplied by Ensure Security